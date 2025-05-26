Exciting news…

We’ve been dropping new bits of Dubai’s new Blue Line Metro Project for the past year now, but if you want it all in one guide, here it is…

Here’s everything we know so far about the Dubai Metro Blue Line

Backstory

The Blue Line for Dubai’s Metro was first discussed back in 2006, along with other potential lines and the expansion of the existing Red and Green lines. Plans changed amid the global economic slowdown, but now… the Blue Line is back on track.

Dubai Metro Blue Line Route Map

The above map was shared by Dubai Media Office back in November 2023. Although not confirmed, we now know more or less what route the Blue Line will follow when it is operational.

The next station is…

The Blue Line will connect to the existing Centrepoint station on the Red Line, and to Creek station on the Green Line…

From Centrepoint, the Blue Line will run through Mirdif, where there will be a station (most likely) outside Mirdif City Centre Mall. From here it will pass through Al Warqa and then Dubai International City 1, Dubai International City 2 and 3, and Dubai Silicon Oasis before arriving at its last station at Dubai International Academic City.

From Creek, the Blue Line will make its way over the Dubai Creek and will have a station in Dubai Festival City and Dubai Creek Harbour, before moving to the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. From here, it will move towards Dubai International City 1 station, where it will connect with the line coming from Centrepoint – essentially making this metro station a junction (transfer station).

With the launch of the Blue Line, Dubai International Airport will now be easily accessible to people staying in nine new areas. The new route will also benefit students in Dubai International Academic City, thus reducing the need for buses, taxis, and personal cars.

The majority of the 30m track will be underground (about 15.5km in total) to a depth of up to 70 metres, with five (marked in yellow on the map) of the proposed 14 stations being designated as ‘underground stations’.

When will operations begin?

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will be ready to start operations on September 9, 2029, aka 09-09-29 as announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

For those of us who use the Dubai Metro, we know that this is an ode to the opening of the original Dubai Metro, which opened on September 9, 2009, aka 09-09-09.

This also means that the launch will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.

We will be keeping our eyes on any progress announcements made during the construction.

