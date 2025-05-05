The Education Cost Index (ECI) was set at 2.35% for 2025-2026 academic year for Dubai private schools…

Dubai private schools, specifically the for-profit private schools in the emirate, could see an increase in fees next year as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has approved an Education Cost Index of 2.35 per cent for the next academic year 2025-2026, Gulf Business has reported.

The ECI is based on the annual review of financial statements submitted by private schools and reflects the operational costs of running a school such as salaries, support services, rentals expenses and more. A private school in Dubai may apply for fees to increase up to, but not exceeding the approved ECI.

Private schools that are operating in Dubai less than three years are not eligible to apply for the private school fees increase in and each application is carefully reviewed by the KHDA.

A few months ago, GEMS Education announced the addition of GEMS School of Research and Innovation and it’s all set to be one of the most expensive schools in the world, where school fees will be Dhs200,000. and if that isn’t the most Dubai thing you’ve ever heard, we don’t know what is.

Image: Getty