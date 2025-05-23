Dubai Summer Surprises is gearing up for an unforgettable summer…

Temperatures are rising, which means most of us will end up with indoor plans until it’s cool enough to venture outdoors. However, to keep that smile on your face, we have some great news: Dubai Summer Surprises is returning this June.

Running for 66 days, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy exclusive retail offers and unbeatable bargains from June 27 to August 31, 2025.

And this edition is said to be its ‘most value-packed edition ever.’ We can expect thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore in Dubai and you can do it all without overspending your dirhams.

This edition will include three distinct shopping windows: Summer Holiday Offers (June 27 to July 17), Great Dubai Summer Sale (July 18 to August 10), and Back to School (August 11 to 31).

Expect mall activations, A-list concerts, world-class dining, and even iconic getaways at citywide hotels and attractions.

And of course, everyone’s favourite Modesh and friends will be around to meet and greet all his fans.

Here are some of the highlights over Dubai Summer Surprises 2025

-DSS Opening Weekend: Friday, June 27 to 29

-Adnam Sami at Coca-Cola Arena: Sunday, June 29

-Summer Restaurant Week: Friday, July 4 to 12

–Beat The Heat DXB at Dubai World Trade Centre: Friday, July 4 and 5; July 11 and 12

-Shreya Ghoshal at Dubai World Trade Centre: Saturday, July 19

-Made in Kuwaiti (theatrical play) at Dubai Opera: Friday, August 29 and 30

For shoppers

Clear a space in your closet, as you can shop until you drop at exclusive limited-time flash sales, including the 12 Hour Sale and Daily Surprises.

And you will even be able to partake in raffles for a chance to win some cool prizes.

For experience seekers

Looking to spend time with your loved ones? There’s plenty of ways to have fun this summer, from staycations at citywide hotels and extended getaways at iconic attractions.

And there’s more to come…

Expect much more to come from concerts, new dining experiences, exclusive retail activations, and much more.

For more information, head to visitdubai.com website