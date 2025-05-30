Summer in Bodrum, the Gigi way…

After winning hearts in Dubai, Paris and Saint-Tropez, Gigi Rigolatto is packing up its signature style and heading to the Aegean. Landing at the Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum this June, this new summer pop-up brings everything we love about Gigi – long, leisurely lunches, golden hour drinks, and that laid-back energy – to Turkey’s most glamorous coastline. This is the same signature feel, now with Turkish Riviera views. It’s a seasonal opening for now, with plans for a permanent home at the resort in 2026. If you’re in Bodrum this summer, Gigi at Mandarin Oriental is a spot worth visiting. Here’s what you can expect.

The setting

Picture this: an outdoor terrace with 140 seats and sea views that basically scream summer chill. Gigi fits perfectly right into Mandarin Oriental’s relaxed luxury, It’s tucked into the gardens of the hotel, right next to a private beach.

What’s on the table

Everyone’s favourite: Rich Italian cuisine. Perfect for long, lazy afternoons.

The Bellini Bar is a vibe

The Bellini is the star. And the bar is where Gigi’s energy lives, the heartbeat of the space – somewhere between aperitivo hour and full-blown dance floor.

The boutique

There’s a store on-site with Gigi’s usual edit – beachwear, accessories, beauty, and design pieces that mirror Gigi’s taste. It’s relaxed, and feels more like a summer apartment than a retail space.

The design

Franco-Mexican architect Hugo Toro shaped each Gigi location as a personal space, inspired by Italy’s rich history. The design follows refined Italian principles, quietly mixing in French lifestyle touches. While every restaurant shares core elements, the look adapts thoughtfully to its setting.

Gigi Rigolatto, Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Gölköy, 314 Sokak No.10, 48483 Muğla, Turkey. Tel: +90 252 311 18 88. gigi-restaurant.com @gigi_restaurant_bodrum

Images: Supplied