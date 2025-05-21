Amping up the star power…

Palestinian-Chilean breakout star Elyanna has been confirmed to perform as part of the Yasalam After Race Concerts at Etihad Park on Friday, December 5. She first wowed crowds ahead of Coldplay’s record-busting series of shows at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City in January, and will now return to take the stage with superstar Post Malone in an unprecedented duet that will have the UAE capital’s crowds on their feet.

Elyanna’s distinctive style merges Arabic music with Latin rhythms, and her Arab-pop sounds have become an instant hit with the UAE crowd if her shows in January were anything to go by. The rising star credits iconic figures in the music sphere such as Julio Iglesias and Sabah Fakhry as her influences growing up. She was also the first artist to perform in Arabic at Coachella, in 2023.

Here’s who else is coming to town…

December 4: Benson Boone

Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol’s Season 19, and so, in a way, will find himself reunited with Katy Perry (more on that in a second) – one of three judges who gave him a resounding “YES” on the televised singing competition. Boone is the US singer-songwriter behind some massive TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down.

@bensonboone

December 6: Metallica

The one, the only, evergreen heavy metal supergroup Metallica has been confirmed to perform on Saturday, December 6 at Etihad Park, and we’re beyond sure this will be one of the biggest shows to come to town in a long time. Wait for hits such as Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, I Disappear, and others.

@metallica

December 7: Katy Perry

This announcement had pop music fans Wide Awake – Katy Perry will be taking to the stage on Sunday, December 7 to close out the Grand Prix weekend. The pop star is known for hugely-successful singles including Hot N Cold, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and others. Watch out for a Firework, or ten.

@katyperry

Grab your tickets now at abudhabigp.com for the entertainment spectacle of a lifetime, and stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates in the lead-up to what is certain to be an electrifying weekend.

Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 4 to 7, from Dhs745. abudhabigp.com