Summer transformations – who doesn’t love ’em? While you get started on yours, the Abu Dhabi EDITION hotel is bringing to town an exciting partnership with ETHR, the Emirati lifestyle brand focused on “gentle living and intimate experiences”. And it’s all about to unfold at the hotel’s Lobby Bar, in the form of a pop-up experience for you to enjoy.

Images: supplied

Inspired by the iconic frond house (a symbol of UAE’s heritage), the tradition-inspired design consists of palm leaves and natural materials, introducing you to a fresh spin on age old architecture, without sacrificing the heritage element. The space at the EDITION will appeal to visitors, irrespective of whether you’re staying at the property, or visiting for business or leisure.

ETHR, known for its award-winning designs that’ve graced public spaces while telling the story of sustainability, will showcase their expertise at this space, while you enjoy a menu of freshly-roasted coffees made in the UAE capital. Beverages such as the Mango Reviver and UAE-inspired treats including the date cake with Al Ain dates, vanilla cheesecake and others are ideal.

The space is constructed from upcycled metals (metals that are repurposed for fresh use without being fully broken down) and bio-degradable materials, proving environment and sustainability-friendly while being aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

This unique EDITION x ETHR pop-up is available for you experience daily throughout the summer, and is the ideal spot for when you want to kick back and relax with a coffee in the capital.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 11pm, throughout summer 2025. @abudhabiedition @ethr.ae