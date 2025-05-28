Way more than just a global entertainment hub…

While Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena is home to island-shaking concerts, hilarious comedy shows, award-winning musicals all the way from Broadway Ave. and much more, that got us thinking: with all the booming sounds and glittering visuals pumped out of their state-of-the-art A/V system, are there any green initiatives in place to save power and make the Arena planet-friendly? Turns out there’s way more to it. Here are 6 cool ways Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena has become a leader in sustainability.

Sustainability Overview

The Arena leads by example when it comes to sustainable operations in the region’s live entertainment space. As the Middle East’s largest indoor arena and home to the biggest shows in the UAE, they’ve embedded environmentally-responsible practices even into day-to-day operations – with very measurable results.

Waste management and reduction

The numbers say it all, with the building implementing a host of improved processes, and recycling efforts that’ve contributed to a 24 per cent year-on-year reduction in general waste, with a whopping 15,057 kg of plastic, cardboard and glass waste being recycled – that’s a whole 29 per cent increase compared to last year.

But that’s not all.

Innovative and strategic ideas like their Mega Pint Return Programme encourage fans to re-use branded drink cups across events. Snag a cool collector’s edition cup? Use it again, because you’ll also be reducing the use of single-use plastics at the venue. Win-win.

And when you’re done enjoying your refreshments at the next big show in town, make sure to use the fan-facing recycling stations – they’re easy to find, and carry the “Cheering for sustainability” slogan.

Carbon and utilities

Power. What a beautiful thing, and how necessary when it’s showtime.

At the Etihad Arena, they’ve achieved a 13 per cent reduction in carbon emissions per head, calculated from overall utility consumption and waste generated. LED and motion-sensor lighting in back-of-house areas help save utilities when not in use, as do optimised HVAC and water-saving features throughout the arena – both fan-facing, and backstage.

Every drop saved really does count.

Water and plastic waste elimination

In the production office, Air2Water Machines produce clean drinking water from air humidity. Besides simply being cool, this could eliminate the need for up to 22,000 single-use plastic bottles – in a single year.

Let that sink in…

Ticketing and tech

This one was obvious, wasn’t it? A complete, 100 per cent transition to digital tickets has helped eliminate paper waste and streamline event access. For those that use the Yas Island app, the Beaconless entry system also lowers power consumption.

Rating and certification

Ever heard of the ESTIDAMA Pearl Rating? For one, ESTIDAMA is Arabic for “sustainability” and this system is the UAE’s green building certification system developed by the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council.

The Etihad Arena was designed and built to meet the 2 Pearl ESTIDAMA sustainability standard.

Community engagement

A deep dive confirms that digital messaging and in-venue signage drives green habits on a behavioural level among fans like you and us, encouraging better recycling habits and an innate drive to save power and utilities. It’s a behaviour and lifestyle that’s even easier to pick up when your favourite artists and event partners are the ones aligned with these goals.

