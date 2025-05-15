Right on time for summer…

Travel lovers in the UAE will be thrilled at this timely reminder: Etihad Airways has a great global sale on now, and these flights are all set to take you to a multitude of thrilling destinations.

Take note, however, that the sale is only on until Friday, May 16 – that’s tomorrow.

Images: supplied, What’s On archive

But while you’ll need to get your mitts on these discounted air tickets by tomorrow, they will let you take to the skies with Etihad anytime between June and November this year, to over 30 amazing destinations around the globe.

Popular travel hotspots included in this exciting sale include Turkey’s Antalya (from Dhs1,095), Al Alamein on Egypt’s Mediterranean Coast (from only Dhs695), the Italian capital of Rome (from Dhs1,695), Russia’s resort city, Sochi (from Dhs1,595), Malaga in Spain (from Dhs1,995), Greek jewel Mykonos (from Dhs1,895), and several other leading ones that are waiting to be scratched off your travel bucket list.

Prices reflect starting round-trip economy fares.

But before you head off on holiday, make sure to swing by the Etihad Lounges at Zayed International Airport (AUH). Here’s some motivation:

Bon Voyage…