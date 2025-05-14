Here’s what’s hot in town…

Can’t really complain about how this week’s been going, but a weekend is still a weekend. On that note, here are 8 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, May 16

Round out the week with a business lunch at L’ETO

Whether you’re looking to grab a bite between meetings enjoy or a relaxed midday catch-up with friends, L’ETO’s business lunch serves some great starters such as the beef borsch soup and pampushki, and mains such as the organic tomato strozzapreti and porcini risotto with truffle oil. They sure mean business when it’s lunchtime.

L’ETO, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, weekdays noon to 4pm, Dhs110 (two courses), Dhs135 (three courses). letocaffe.com

Take the kiddies to Leo & Loona’s new store

Leo & Loona has opened a fun new location at Dalma Mall, with playful adventures, racing tracks, trampolines and more waiting to be discovered. With over 30 immersive experiences across a whimisical 650 square metre fantasy dining area, there’s tons of fun to be had for the little ones.

Leo & Loona, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. @leo.loona

Saturday, May 17

Say Mamma-Mia! at a beach party

This is a one-night-only celebration of the famous musical everyone’s waiting to catch right here in Abu Dhabi next month, so get ready for a night of fun, iconic tunes, and barefoot dancing at Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa this Saturday. Disco beats and ABBA hits shall set the stage in this celebration for the ages. Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday May 17. @fahidbcbybarbossa Go on a Cantonese journey with Hakkasan This Michelin-starred restaurant’s signature experience pays homage to traditional Cantonese flavors with a modern touch. You can dine on a terrific three-course set menu priced at Dhs398 a guest, and expect to taste specialities such as the jasmine tea–smoked mala chicken, wok-fried sustainable grouper, a dim sum trio, and pistachio kunafa with yoghurt ice cream.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, May 15 to July 15, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs398 per diner (min. 2 guests). Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Get acquainted with La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s brand-new Deja Vu menu This brand-new summer beverage menu is cool, smart and clever – a mocktail list of 10 beverages, and a cocktail list serving 10 of its own – placed next to each other, the creations complement each other – all celebrating the Golden Age of the French Riviera. Look no further when you’re looking to kick the summer off in style. La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, noon to 1am. @lpmabudhabi

Sunday, May 18

Check out an exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

If you haven’t caught Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power at Louvre Abu Dhabi yet, there’s good news, folks: the exhibition is now available to visit until June 8. Experience this groundbreaking exploration of African artistic heritage in a first of its kind exhibition that presents over 350 exceptional artworks from the 11th to the 21st centuries.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until June 8, Dhs65. louvreabudhabi.ae

Enjoy a showcase of contemporary Korean art

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMa) are proud to present the first showcase of contemporary Korean art in the region, titled Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits – Contemporary Art from Korea, 1960s to Today – and it will be available for you to admire and appreciate at Manarat Al Saadiyat from May 16 to June 30. Co-curated by Maya El Khalil and Kyung-hwan Yeo, the showcase will bring a compelling perspective to town, that covers six decades of Korea’s avantgarde art movement.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, May 16 to June 30. @admafsocial

Enjoy afternoon tea at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi