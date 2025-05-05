Get ready to laugh out loud…

In need of a few laughs? You’re in luck because we still have plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform in the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the rest of the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

Abu Dhabi

May 10: Michael McIntyre After a headline show in Dubai in January 2025, British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Abu Dhabi on May 10. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC. He has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available via etihadarena.ae May 29: Jo Koy Another firm favourite on the UAE comedy scene, Jo Koy comes to Yas Island as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season on May 29. Bringing his Just Being Koy Tour to the city next year, you can expect hilarious anecdotes and his fun observational style of comedy that take audiences from his humble beginnings in a Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas worldwide. Tickets are priced from Dhs180 and available via etihadarena.ae May 30: Gad Elmaleh Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh is regarded as one of the funniest comedians in France, and we’re looking forward to seeing his one-man show in Abu Dhabi. Beloved for his unique humor and storytelling, expect a night full of LOLs on May 30. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via etihadarena.ae June 25: Pete Davidson American comedian and actor Pete Davidson will be performing for the very first time in the region at Etihad Arena on June 25. Packed with a unique blend of humor and charm, Davidson’s performance promises an unforgettable night of comedy. His live performances have earned rave reviews across the globe, and you can expect nothing less from his show in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net July 12: Bill Burr Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr will perform at the Etihad Arena on July 12 and promises a night of non-stop belly laughs when he lands in the UAE capital. Well known on the entertainment circuit, Bill Burr is a comedian, actor, and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-depreciating humour. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted and low-key. Tickets are priced from Dhs275 and are available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net Dubai