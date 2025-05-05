Funnybones galore: All the comedians coming to the UAE in 2025
Get ready to laugh out loud…
In need of a few laughs? You’re in luck because we still have plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform in the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the rest of the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.
Abu Dhabi
May 10: Michael McIntyre
After a headline show in Dubai in January 2025, British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Abu Dhabi on May 10. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC. He has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians.
Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available via etihadarena.ae
May 29: Jo Koy
Another firm favourite on the UAE comedy scene, Jo Koy comes to Yas Island as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season on May 29. Bringing his Just Being Koy Tour to the city next year, you can expect hilarious anecdotes and his fun observational style of comedy that take audiences from his humble beginnings in a Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas worldwide.
Tickets are priced from Dhs180 and available via etihadarena.ae
May 30: Gad Elmaleh
Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh is regarded as one of the funniest comedians in France, and we’re looking forward to seeing his one-man show in Abu Dhabi. Beloved for his unique humor and storytelling, expect a night full of LOLs on May 30.
Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via etihadarena.ae
June 25: Pete Davidson
American comedian and actor Pete Davidson will be performing for the very first time in the region at Etihad Arena on June 25. Packed with a unique blend of humor and charm, Davidson’s performance promises an unforgettable night of comedy. His live performances have earned rave reviews across the globe, and you can expect nothing less from his show in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net
July 12: Bill Burr
Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr will perform at the Etihad Arena on July 12 and promises a night of non-stop belly laughs when he lands in the UAE capital. Well known on the entertainment circuit, Bill Burr is a comedian, actor, and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-depreciating humour. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted and low-key.
Tickets are priced from Dhs275 and are available via abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net
Dubai
October 2: Tom Segura
Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business, and he will be taking centre stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 on October 2. You may know him from his Netflix specials Ball Hog(2020), Disgraceful(2018), Mostly Stories(2016), and Completely Normal(2014). Tom got plenty of laughs at last year’s Dubai Comedy Festival too, and this year he returns with his global stand-up tour Tom Segura: Come Together – a highly anticipated new tour. Tickets start from Dhs295.
Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available on dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net
October 5: Omid Djalili
Prepare for an evening of multicultural humour and unfiltered mayhem as Omid Djalili, the British-Persian comedian, takes the stage at Dubai Opera on October 5. in a show presented by DXB Live. Voted as the 60th best stand-up comedian by the British public, he has appeared in a number of films as a stereotypical Middle Eastern background character and began hosting the ITV game show Winning Combination in 2020. This October, Omid brings his critically acclaimed new show NAMASTE to Dubai.
Tickets are priced from Dhs195, @omiddjalili
October 5: Akaash Singh
American comedian, podcaster, and actor Akaash Singh is coming to Dubai Opera on October 5 for the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 for an evening of non-stop belly laughs. He has made appearances on MTV’s Guy Code and Wild’n Out, Netflix’s Brown Nation, and HBO’s The Leftovers, Akaash later shifted his focus from TV to podcasting. Together with fellow funny man Andrew Schulz, Akaash co-created the immensely popular podcast ‘Flagrant’, which has amassed millions of listeners.
Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and available on dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net
October 6: Morgan Jay
Making his Dubai Comedy Festival debut, LA-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay is ready to light up the Dubai Opera stage on October 6 with his uniquely hilarious, genre-bending performance. You might know him from appearances on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, NBC, Comedy Central, or from his impressive social media following, though many fans simply recognise him as the real-life version of the guy from Ratatouille.
Tickets are priced from Dhs250 and available on dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net
October 7: Joanne McNally
Irish comedian, writer, and actress Joanne McNally has the gift of the gab, and she’s bringing it back to Dubai this October at Dubai Opera on October 7. You may know her from Taskmaster, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Big Fat Quiz of Everything. Joanne last stormed the Dubai Comedy Festival stage in 2023 with Vogue Williams in their sell-out show My Therapist Ghosted Me, offering a hilarious deep dive into dating disasters, social media stress, and everything in between.
Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and available on dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net
October 11: John Achkar
This one is for the Arabic speakers. Comedian, entrepreneur, consultant, and everything in between, John Achkar is set to light up Dubai Opera this October 11. John first made waves with Stand-Up Baladi, the first Lebanese stand-up comedy series in Arabic, and continued to win over audiences with hit specials like No Worries(2020). He was a crowd favourite at Dubai Comedy Festival in 2023, and wrapped up his Wein 3ayesh tour on a high note with a standout performance that was filmed live for his next special. Now, he’s back with fresh material, ready to deliver another night of clever, culturally tuned comedy.
Tickets are priced from Dhs175 and available on dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net
October 12: Zakir Khan
For the Hindi speakers, Zakir Khan, the popular Indian comedian, is back on the road with a brand-new show, ready to tickle the funny bones of Dubai audiences once again this October 12 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Having risen to prominence in 2012 after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian competition, Khan has since become one of the most recognisable names in Indian comedy. After captivating Dubai Comedy Festival audiences in 2024 with a sold-out 150-minute Hindi-language set, the sakht launda returns, this time, with even more laughs in store.
Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and available on dubaicomedyfestival.platinumlist.net
Images: Getty Images and supplied
Words: Madie Murphy and Aarti Saundalkar