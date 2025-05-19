From supreme seafood to Mediterranean classics…

Beloved concept GAIA could soon be making its way to the UAE capital, and whether you’re a connoisseur of Mediterranean fare or just a fan of new openings, this is one to watch out for.

The brainchild of popular Dubai chef Izu Ani, GAIA is expected to set up shop in Abu Dhabi in 2025, in addition to expanding to other locations in region. It will bring its celebrated menu of freshly-caught fare and Mediterranean marvels to the capital’s diners – upping Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a regional and gastronomic destination of choice.

While we’re not entirely sure of where GAIA could take shape in Abu Dhabi, we’re willing to wager that it might be on its way to The Galleria Al Maryah Island, or to Mamsha Al Saadiyat – both classy dining hubs that are home to famed international concepts. Around the world, the 2018-founded brand has won hearts in Marbella (Spain), Monaco, London, and in neighbouring Dubai.

At GAIA, diners have grown to love signature elements such as their feted ice counter that captures the essence of the sea. Whether you’re a travel enthusiast, love Greek food, or just read about it here, you’ll have realised the relevance of the sea in Greek culture and in their kitchens, so the “ice market” is one draw we can’t wait for. It features a quality selection of fish, shellfish and seafood from the Mediterranean Sea.

While raw picks such as the tuna with truffle and Greek salad with mountain tomatoes are the ideal opener, their chefs recommend the right cooking technique depending on the type of fish you pick – these include grilled, baked ala spaciota, and harissa-style, for added kick. Mains like the king crab stew and black truffle pasta are also sure to have the diners lining up when GAIA docks in the UAE capital.

Also, have you ever tried fried Greek donuts?