These hotel offers in Dubai get better and better…

Here’s a example of Dubai hotel offers you don’t see every day, Palazzo Versace Dubai are offering a getaway like no other, with a guaranteed return flight voucher to any destination… Yep, you heard that right.

The Stay & Fly package offers guests a lavish getaway complete with dining, spa perks, and a guaranteed return flight voucher to a destination of their choice.

Available for a minimum two-night stay, booked directly through the hotel, guests will enjoy accommodation in a Versace-designed room or suite, delicious, daily breakfast at Giardino, and an elegant afternoon tea for two at Mosaico Lounge, plus 20 per cent off food and beverages in the hotel. To elevate the experience further, guests can also enjoy 20 per cent off The SPA, 20 per cent off floral arrangements from The FLOWER SHOP.

Upon checkout, guests will receive their return flight voucher, ensuring their experience continues even after their stay is complete. Rates start from Dhs1,750 per night from June to September for this summer offer. This has to be one of the most lavish Dubai hotel offers we have ever seen

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, from Dhs1,1750, @palazzoversacedubai