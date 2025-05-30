Sponsored: Big wins, cool drinks and family fun await…

Looking for an unforgettable summer escape? Bab Al Qasr Hotel is turning up the heat with its ‘Summer at Bab Al Qasr: Totally Recommended’ campaign, running from June 1 to the end of August — and the lineup is packed with sun-soaked perks, irresistible dining deals, and even the chance to jet off to the Maldives.

Here’s What’s On the summer menu…

Family package fun: Families (2 adults + 2 kids) can book a suite and enjoy Bed & Breakfast or Half Board, 20 per cent off spa treatments, and 25 per cent off water sports – including a free 15-minute kayaking or SUP session, courtesy of Sea Hero Water Sports.

Couples or solo getaways: Book a two-night stay and score a free room upgrade, plus enjoy the same spa and water sport discounts. Yes, solo getaways come with sunshine too.

Dine and win big: Spend just Dhs200 at any of Bab Al Qasr’s dining outlets and you’re automatically entered into a draw to win a dream 3-night getaway to the Maldives – flights included. It’s the most delicious way to plan your next adventure.

Drink for a dirham at rosemary: From June 15 to August 31, enjoy your first selected drink for just Dhs1 with lunch or dinner. Because nothing pairs with great food quite like a nearly-free sip.

Weather-driven discounts at loop bar and beach: From 3pm to 7pm daily, the temperature dictates the discount — the hotter the day, the cooler the deal. Your summer cocktail never looked so chill.

From family-friendly fun and waterside activities to date-night dining and rewards that stretch beyond your stay, Bab Al Qasr is serving up summer the way it should be: full of flavour, adventure, and a chance at paradise.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi, Jun 1 to Aug 31, Tel: (0) 2 2053000, @babalqasrhotel

