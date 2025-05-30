Plan your route — roadworks are rolling in, and so is the traffic…

If you’re driving around the city this weekend or early next week, you might want to leave a little earlier than usual. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced upcoming roadworks that are expected to cause traffic delays on two major streets from Friday, May 30 to Tuesday, June 3.

The works will affect the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street, with delays starting from 1am on Friday, May 30 and continuing through until 5am on Tuesday, June 3.

Why the holdup?

Dubai’s always building better, a few delays now for faster journeys ahead. The RTA is urging all motorists and commuters to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid any unnecessary headaches.

Your traffic escape plan starts here:

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street

Jumeirah Street

Kuwait Street

2nd of December Street

Whether you’re heading out for lunch or just commuting across town, it’s worth factoring in a bit of extra time to steer clear of congestion.

