Wine not…?

If your idea of Sunday plans involves a crisp rosé, a glass of bubbly, or maybe something rich and red, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen might be your new favourite spot – at least for this weekend. In celebration of National Wine Day, they’re pouring wines for just Dhs19 a glass all day long on Sunday, May 25.

Wines, wines, wines

We’re talking white, red, rosé and sparkling – each for Dhs19. Whether you’re sipping solo or making a lazy afternoon of it with friends, the drinks list has enough range to please pretty much everyone.

Pair it with a Sunday roast

While you’re at it, don’t skip the roast. Mezzanine’s Sunday Roast has built a bit of a name for itself. It’s hearty, classic, and goes particularly well with a generous glass of red (or three).

Live music, too

Setting the vibe for the day: live performances by British artists throughout the afternoon. So you’re getting good wine, good food, and good music – all without breaking the bank.

Not a wine person?

Fair. They’ve still got you. Mezzanine’s daily Happy Hour runs from 12pm to 7pm, with drinks starting at Dhs34. So whether you’re on the wine train or not, you won’t feel left out.

The details

Offer: white, red, rosé and sparkling wine for Dhs19

Timings: Sunday, May 25, all day long

Location: Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Contact: (0)58 599 4659. Reservations@mezzaninedubai.com. mezzaninedubai.com. @mezzaninedubai

Images: supplied