Fans of high-powered, metal-crunching action in Abu Dhabi will want to sit up and take notice, because Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire is coming to the Etihad Arena on September 27 to wow you with all of the adrenaline-charged action from last year, and more.

With dazzling light shows, a brand-new fiery theme, and good ol’ monster truck madness coming to town, this is the ultimate heavy metal party on this year’s events calendar in the UAE capital. The high-octane family favourite is all set to bring you jaw-dropping stunts, spectacular effects, and an all-round thrilling time for fans of all ages.

Images: supplied

At the show, you’ll be able to catch your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks as they light up the Etihad Arena like never before. If you’re already a fan, you’ll remember Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, and Gunkster™, and this time around, you’ll also be able to see the blazing debut of Skelesaurus™, a not-so-gentle giant that can’t wait to play steamroller.

While it feels like it wasn’t so long ago when we were in movie theatres watching Autobots and Decepticons do their thing, this year, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for a special appearance by Articgon, a transforming, fire-breathing, car-eating robot that promises to leave you in awe.

For those that like to get a head start on proceedings, you won’t want to miss the special Power Smashers Pre-Show Experience, beginning a full two-and-a-half hours before each show. As part of the experience, you’ll be able to walk the arena floor, get close to those massive machines (chances are you might not be as tall as their tyres), grab some ‘gram-smashing content, chat with the drivers and more. If you’re feeling like an all-access experience, make sure to get your hands on the VIP Backstage Experience for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and access to the pre-show party.

Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you there.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 27, from Dhs145. livenation.me