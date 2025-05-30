Jump on that bandwagon…
3 of 12
Look for available rental units on
websites such as propertyfinder.
ae, bayut.com or dubizzle.com. A
studio apartment could run you
upwards of Dhs50,000 per year,
while a 2-bedroom unit begins at
about Dhs80,000. Obviously, this
varies depending on which side of
town youâ€™re considering.
Housing listings include agency
and real estate agent information.
Request a callback via Whatsapp
and schedule a showing.
When youâ€™ve found the
right apartment, you will
need a credit check, proof
of employment, ID, income
statement, and other major
documents to reserve your
unit. Use your negotiation
skills when liaising with the
owner via your real estate
agent.
You will typically need to put
down 5 per cent of the annual
rental figure as your agent fee
and another 5 per cent to confirm
your interest. You can pay in
quarterly, semiannual, and annual
postdated cheques. In some parts,
you could be lucky enough to
find yourself a monthly payment
deal. If youâ€™re able to fork out a
yearâ€™s payment upfront, however,
youâ€™ll usually get a few thousand
Dirhams off the list price.
When youâ€™re ready to get power
and water, youâ€™ll need to get a
connection in your name with
TAQA (formerly ADDC). Charges
include a Dhs1,000 deposit
and chilled water deposit. For
handyman services, speak with
the property owner and property
management company. Some
properties have a tie-up with
companies. When youâ€™re registered,
TAQA will set up your water and
electricity accounts on Tawteeq.
Finally, when you have it all
taken care of, make sure you
have a document called the
Move-in Permit. Without
this, the building staff wonâ€™t
be legally allowed to let you
move in with your furniture.
Buying a property is a huge step in anyone’s life. Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or as an investment, here are 6 simple things for new home buyers to remember, as sent in by our readers. Obvious? Maybe. Helpful? Absolutely.
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in