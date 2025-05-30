Jump on that bandwagon…

Look for available rental units on websites such as propertyfinder. ae, bayut.com or dubizzle.com. A studio apartment could run you upwards of Dhs50,000 per year, while a 2-bedroom unit begins at about Dhs80,000. Obviously, this varies depending on which side of town youâ€™re considering.

Housing listings include agency and real estate agent information. Request a callback via Whatsapp and schedule a showing.

When youâ€™ve found the right apartment, you will need a credit check, proof of employment, ID, income statement, and other major documents to reserve your unit. Use your negotiation skills when liaising with the owner via your real estate agent.

You will typically need to put down 5 per cent of the annual rental figure as your agent fee and another 5 per cent to confirm your interest. You can pay in quarterly, semiannual, and annual postdated cheques. In some parts, you could be lucky enough to find yourself a monthly payment deal. If youâ€™re able to fork out a yearâ€™s payment upfront, however, youâ€™ll usually get a few thousand Dirhams off the list price.

When youâ€™re ready to get power and water, youâ€™ll need to get a connection in your name with TAQA (formerly ADDC). Charges include a Dhs1,000 deposit and chilled water deposit. For handyman services, speak with the property owner and property management company. Some properties have a tie-up with companies. When youâ€™re registered, TAQA will set up your water and electricity accounts on Tawteeq.

Finally, when you have it all taken care of, make sure you have a document called the Move-in Permit. Without this, the building staff wonâ€™t be legally allowed to let you move in with your furniture.

Buying a property is a huge step in anyone’s life. Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or as an investment, here are 6 simple things for new home buyers to remember, as sent in by our readers. Obvious? Maybe. Helpful? Absolutely.

 

 