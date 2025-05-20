Sponsored: It’s always HuQQabaz o’clock…

Mall dining is hitting an unprecedented high note with HuQQabaz Garden, the only restaurant that’s open to diners 24 hours a day at the bustling Mall of the Emirates. Which is ideal, because in a city like Dubai that never sleeps, there’s never a bad time to head over and enjoy everything HuQQabaz Garden’s striking menu serves up.

So whether it’s breakfast at dawn, midnight hunger pangs, or just a great spot with greater food for the night owls, this hidden gem welcomes you to try its delightful dishes at any time of the day, that it’s become so famous for in a city that’s packed with brimming eats.

The vibe

If you think this mall restaurant is tucked away in some corner of the food court, think again. HuQQabaz welcomes you to a unique, garden-inspired setting, that will have you feasting on fabulous fare as you’re surrounded by lush greenery and nature-inspired elegance. So much so, that a mealtime at HuQQabaz Garden is a picnic, an escape, and far more than just a meal. Worried about the summer? They have you taken care of, with a state-of-the-art floor cooling system so you can enjoy alfresco dining even during the peak Dubai summer.

The menu

Indulge in a heady blend of Turkish and Mediterranean flavours, including hot mezzes, grilled specialties and healthful salads, while you wash it all down with their signature beverages and underscore your experience with an array of indulgent desserts. Whether you’re dining with family, friends, or colleagues, or are just looking for a peaceful, yet elegant dining experience for yourself, HuQQabaz is the embodiment of indulegent, cosy dining – a rarity in a dynamic, fast-paced city like Dubai.

Breakfast is served from 8am to 3pm, while children can enjoy a dedicated area with an attendant.

The entertainment

Their DJ will ensure your dinner time is lively as he takes to the deck at 9pm daily, and you also have free valet parking so you won’t need to waste a single minute looking for a parking spot. Coming for the showmanship? There’s everything from a dance show to a disappearing act to a live sushi presentation to keep you entertained.

Explore the menu here, so you can work up an appetite before you head over.

HuQQabaz Garden, 24/7, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha 1, Dubai. Tel: 800 47 229. huqqabaz.com @huqqabazgarden