The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump was in Abu Dhabi in the UAE on May 15, 2025 for his first formal overseas visit since taking over the office this year.

On May 13, Trump was in Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. An investment agreement was signed (including a defense deal), and the US President also announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria. From Saudi Arabia, Trump then flew into Qatar, where he attended a state dinner at Lusail Palace and oversaw the signing of major agreements. This included the purchase of 160 Boeing twin-aisle jets. He also discussed regional security and economic cooperation.

From Qatar, Donald Trump flew into Abu Dhabi in Air Force One, where he was received by a special escort of military planes, including Emirati F-16.

Up until yesterday, Trump has not visited the UAE in an official capacity but has maintained close ties with the country through business ventures and diplomatic engagements. In 2024, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with (the then-former) President Trump during an official visit to the United States. During the meeting, the UAE President thanked Trump for the flourishing partnership between the two countries over the past 50 years.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, President Trump touched on key factors including Artificial intelligence, including a massive data center complex in Abu Dhabi to advance artificial intelligence capabilities. It is said to have 5-gigawatts of capacity which enough to power a major city. Stay tuned for more details.

