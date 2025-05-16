Scroll through the gallery for all the highlights of the day…
The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump was in Abu Dhabi in the UAE on May 15, 2025 for his first formal overseas visit since taking over the office this year.
US President Donald Trump received a grand royal welcome in Abu Dhabi. An honour guard was assembled, a 21-gun salute was fired in tribute to the visit, and groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the ceremonial route | Photo credit: Getty Images
UAE President welcomes US President Donald Trump at the Presidential airport | Photo credit: Emirates News Agency (WAM)
US President Donald Trump is received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials at the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque | Photo credit: Getty Images
US President Donald Trump walks though the halls of Sheikh Mohammed Grand Mosque | Photo credit: Getty Images
Trump visited the Main Prayer Hall, which houses the worldâ€™s largest hand-knotted carpet. It received the Guinness World Records in 2007.
He was also shown the Mihrab and the Minbar (Pulpit) in the hall. | Photo credit: Getty Images
US President Donald Trump receives another royal welcome at Qasr Al Watan which translates to â€˜Palace of the Nationâ€™, and is a working palace that hosts official state visits and summits | Photo credit: Getty Images
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed escorted the US President to the dais of honour, where the national anthems of both countries were played | Photo credit: Getty Images
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bestowed the Order of Zayed upon US President Donald Trump in recognition of Donald Trumpâ€™s exceptional efforts to strengthen the long standing ties of friendship and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America. The Order of Zayed is considered the highest civilian honour granted by the UAE and is bestowed upon world leaders and heads of state | Photo credit: Getty Images
President Trump was introduced to Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori â€“ the first Arab and Emirati astronaut; Sultan Saif AlNeyadi, Nora Al Matrooshi â€“ the UAEâ€™s first female astronaut, and Mohammad Al Mulla who guided President Trump as he visited theÂ Guided by the StarsÂ exhibition, which showed the UAEâ€™s journey in space exploration | Photo credit: Getty Images
Donald Trump is pictured with the UAE President as he signs the guest book.
He said, â€˜This has been a great visit with a great man, and a great country.â€ | Photo credit: Getty Images
On May 13, Trump was in Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. An investment agreement was signed (including a defense deal), and the US President also announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria. From Saudi Arabia, Trump then flew into Qatar, where he attended a state dinner at Lusail Palace and oversaw the signing of major agreements. This included the purchase of 160 Boeing twin-aisle jets. He also discussed regional security and economic cooperation.
From Qatar, Donald Trump flew into Abu Dhabi in Air Force One, where he was received by a special escort of military planes, including Emirati F-16.
For a quick run-through of his entire day in Abu Dhabi, visit this link here, where we covered the events live as they happened.
Up until yesterday, Trump has not visited the UAE in an official capacity but has maintained close ties with the country through business ventures and diplomatic engagements. In 2024, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with (the then-former) President Trump during an official visit to the United States. During the meeting, the UAE President thanked Trump for the flourishing partnership between the two countries over the past 50 years.
During his visit to Abu Dhabi, President Trump touched on key factors including Artificial intelligence, including a massive data center complex in Abu Dhabi to advance artificial intelligence capabilities. It is said to have 5-gigawatts of capacity which enough to power a major city. Stay tuned for more details.
Photo credit: Getty Images and Emirates News Agency
