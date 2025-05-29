Sponsored: The taste of India, at your doorstep…

Big news for fans of bold flavours and nostalgic bites — Haldiram’s, India’s legendary food brand, has launched its first-ever international outlet right here in Dubai. Even better? You can order it exclusively through talabat.

That’s right. Haldiram’s, the 1937-born Bikaner classic that’s grown into a global culinary icon, is now just a tap away for UAE residents. From street-food staples like Chole Bhature and Raj Kachori to festive favourites like Motichoor Ladoo and Kaju Katli, this launch delivers more than food — it serves up culture, comfort, and a whole lot of flavour.

Craving a comforting Maska Pao Bhaji or want to gift someone a box of beautifully packaged traditional Indian sweets? Haldiram’s makes it easy, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just need a midweek treat. It’s the perfect slice of home for the Indian community — and a must-try for anyone curious about India’s rich culinary heritage.

You can now browse the full menu under the Indian cuisine category or just search ‘Haldiram’s’ in the app. Your flavour-packed journey starts now. Only on talabat. Only in Dubai.

@talabatuae

Images: Supplied