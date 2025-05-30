Mark your calendars…

We just got confirmation about the Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays this June, but if you’re a planner and planning ahead, we have another public holiday in the same month – Islamic New Year.

Islamic New Year is also referred to as Hijri New Year. It marks the start of the Islamic lunar year (the first day of Muharram), which is based on the sighting of the new moon.

Islamic New Year in 2025 is set to fall on Thursday, June 26, 2025. It won’t be a long weekend, but it will bring you a mini-break in the workweek.

However, as this holiday is also tied to the moon sighting, we will have to wait for confirmation from the UAE officials.

What is the significance of Hijri New Year?

Hijri or Hijiri comes from the Arabic word Al Hijra meaning ‘flight’ or ‘migration’ and it marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) travelled from Makkah to the city of Al Madina El Monawara, in the Gregorian calendar year of 622AD.

What other public holidays are there in 2025?

If you’re curious, we do some more public holidays after Islamic New Year.

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Friday, September 5, 2025. If it is a confirmed holiday by the UAE, this means we will get a three-day-long weekend (for those of us who have a two-day weekend).

After September 2025, our next public holiday is in December for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

Commemoration Day falls on Monday, December 1, and UAE National Day will follow directly after on December 2 and 3 which are Tuesday and Wednesday. Which means, if you enjoy a two-day weekend, you will have a lovely five-day-long weekend.

However, we will have to wait for the official announcements, so stay tuned to whatson.ae for the announcements.

Images: Unsplash