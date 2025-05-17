Sponsored: If you haven’t tried the food yet, you’re missing out…

Dubai’s skyline just got a little spicier, thanks to Jato at Media One Hotel. Perched nicely on the 43rd floor, this vibrant hotspot is your new go-to on Tuesdays and weekends with two unforgettable events that blend stunning views, tasty flavours, and unmatched vibes.

Tuesdays Are for the Girls

Ladies That Jato will be your new favourite Tuesday night out so text the groupchat, grab your girlies and head down from 5pm to 1am, sipping, snacking, and slaying. For Dhs99, ladies can enjoy 5 expertly crafted drinks and two dishes from a special ladies night menu. There will be a live DJ spinning the decks and a chic dress code, so dress up and head out. This is your weekly excuse to hit pause and just catch up with your besties.

Sky-High Peruvian Brunch

Saturdays at Jato are equally electric with the launch of the Sky-High Peruvian Brunch. Whether you prefer a day brunch, or a night brunch, you have the option as it is offered from 2pm to 5pm and again from 8pm to 11pm. Try delicious Peruvian cuisine with unlimited sharing-style plates, handcrafted cocktails, and a live DJ and singer. From wagyu skewers to corn empanadas, each dish delivers bold, authentic flavour. Packages start from Dhs299 — a steal for a brunch with views that stretch across the Palm.

Whether you are getting up to midweek mischief with the girls or heading on a weekend brunch date, Jato delivers experiences that rise above the ordinary, literally.

Jato, Media One Hotel, Media City. Tel: +971 4557 4820, jato.ae @jatodxb