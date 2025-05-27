Sponsored: We’ll take one of everything please…

La Brioche, the beloved French café and pâtisserie with deep roots in the UAE since 1984, proudly announces the launch of its all-new menu across its branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah and if you’re a pastry lover, you’ll need to try it.

Known for its artisanal pastries, wholesome ambiance, and authentic French details, La Brioche now invites you to experience a fresh take on its usual offerings. This new menu is a celebration of the brand’s rich 40-year heritage, it’s more than an update as it combines French flavours with a contemporary flair. It’s perfect for the refined palettes of the UAE.

Crafted by La Brioche’s expert chefs, the menu reimagines customer favourites with a refined twist. Highlights include the delicious braised leg of lamb with mint labneh, the indulgent truffle omelette croissant, and the irresistible chocolate brownie nut ice cream sundae. Every dish is thoughtfully created using the best ingredients and served with elegant simplicity.

Beyond its food, La Brioche remains a comforting haven for all types of people, whether it’s a family gathering, a catch-up with friends, or a peaceful solo moment with a cup of coffee and a pastry. Its signature warmth and hospitality continue to define the dining experience.

Now available across all La Brioche branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah, this new culinary chapter is an invitation to honour the past, celebrate the present, and taste the future. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time guest, La Brioche welcomes you to rediscover the art of French cuisine in a setting that bridges tradition and innovation.

For more details, visit here or call 600 53 53 59. Bon appétit…