Calling all creatives…

Love the Burj Khalifa Light Show? You now have a golden opportunity to see your own creation on one of the tallest buildings in the world.

Emaar has announced a challenge for artists, designers, and visionaries in the UAE to project their creativity on one of the world’s biggest canvases in front of a worldwide audience.

And if you’re selected, you will also walk home with a whopping Dhs100,000.

The competition began early last week, and you have until May 26, 2025, to submit your stunning audio-visual project. Winners will be announced on June 12, 2025.

The details

As with the other light shows you see on the Burj Khalifa, your submission will have to be visually striking and original, and of course, compliant with UAE cultural values. Use only your original visuals, and you will need to back it up with copyright-free music.

The video will need to be three minutes long and in either mp4 or MOV format.

Along with your submission, you will need to include a short description (a maximum of 300 words) explaining your inspiration and the story behind the design.

Emaar has put together a little manual and template, which you can access here.

Before you begin using your creative juices, read all the terms and conditions here.

Important: Make sure you go through it because there are content restrictions you will need to follow. It includes forbidding the use of branded, commercial, or promotional content; no food or beverage imagery; and no… you can’t use videos or images generated by computer or created by artificial intelligence.

Once you’ve got everything in place, you can email your submissions to opencall@emaar.ae. And remember, you need to submit your files by May 26, 2025.

Good luck!

For all details, visit burjkhalifa.ae