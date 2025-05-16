These are the tables, seats and tickets to book this summer…

Hot new restaurants

CE LA VI

Soon to be the highest rooftop restaurant in West London, from Singapore via Dubai comes CE LA VI. A renowned modern Asian restaurant that always pairs fabulous views with its elevated pan-Asian dishes and craft cocktails, it marks the brands European debut. Set over an impressive 17,000 sq ft, it promises striking views across West London’s swanky streets from levels 17 and 18 of the Renzo Piano Building in Paddington.

Amelie

As Dubai-born Sunset Hospitality continues to dominate the global dining scene, they opened Amelie in London late last year. Housed in a historic building in Belgravia’s Motcomb Street, the luxury restaurant is a two-floor dining destination that presents exquisite French fare. In the (hopefully) balmy summer months, a table on the terrace is the one to book where a predominantly Provencal menu is perfect for leisurely lunches.

Sabine Rooftop

A rooftop jewel in London City’s crown, Sabine Rooftop is one of London’s most iconic rooftop bars. After an extensive refresh in the winter months, it’s got an elevated new look but those same picture-perfect views of St Paul’s Cathedral. The interiors are rich and jewel-hued, and the new menu matches the upgraded look with plates like kefir lime sesame chicken toast, burrata and black truffle tortellini and tiger prawns with aji chili verde.

La Môme

The latest in a string of European hotspots to make its mark on London’s upscale dining scene is La Môme. Now bringing the spirit of the French Riviera to The Berkeley, it’s bottled up the glamour of Cannes and sprinkled it over a 220-seater restaurant in Knightsbridge. The interiors are rich and sultry, and the menu features sea bass ceviche, parmigiana risotto and king crab and avocado.

Barbarella

From big mamma whatson,.ae the larger-than-life team behind Instagrammable Italian restaurants Gloria, Ave Mario and Circolo Poplare comes Barbarella. Inspired by the golden age of Roman cinema, Barbarella will open in June, bringing its signature maximalist take on décor, dining and drinks to the YY Building in Canary Wharf. Interior highlights at this over-the-top waterside spot will include a three-metre-wide amber chandelier, a gold-framed open kitchen, and a mirrored bar. Barbarella will also serve up the group’s largest cocktail list, and menu staples will include a one-metre-long spaghettone and a 1.2kg T-bone steak.

Must-see stage & screen

Cartier at the V&A Museum

A major exhibition of Cartier pieces runs at The Sainsbury Gallery at the V&A until November. Lovers of luxury jewellery will admire the craftsmanship poured into more than 350 Cartier pieces, which feature precious jewels and historic gemstones. Charting the evolution of Cartier’s legacy since the turn of the 20th century, timeless pieces include a brooch once owned by Princess Margaret, an engagement ring worn by Grace Kelly, and a series of dazzling tiaras.

The Great Gatsby Musical

Bringing the greatest party on London’s biggest stage to the London Coliseum right through until September 7 is The Great Gatsby. Fresh from a smash-hit run on Broadway, the story of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby is brought to life with an all-star cast that includes Love Island and High School Musical alumni.

BST Hyde Park

A firm favourite on the London festival scene since 2013, BST Hyde Park brings some of the biggest names in music to the British capital each summer. Taking place over weekends in June and July, headliners this year include Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Wonder and Olivia Rodrigo.

The best of the rest

A fabulous food hall: BOXHALL City

Bringing Boxpark’s cool vibes to a historic food hall at Liverpool Street is BOXHALL City. Home to 14 kitchens and two bars this just-opened foodie hub features a curated mix of global cuisines to take you from breakfast to after-work drinks and late-night dinners. You’ll likely recognise cult favourites like Eggslut, Inamo and Burger & Beyond, but will also discover some new flavours.

Gigs galore: Somerset House Summer Series

Somerset House’s courtyard has played host to myriad cultural, fashion and musical events – and in the summer among the highlights is the Somerset House Summer Series. Running from July 10 to 20, the open-air gig series will play host to an eclectic mix of established and emerging artists. Names to know this time around are Rizzle Kicks, Giggs and St Vincent.

Alfresco cinema: Rooftop Film Club

Outdoor screenings take over London in the summer. Rooftop Film Club operates two of the most popular locations – Peckham’s Bussey Building and Stratford’s Rooftop East. Headsets and deck chairs are provided, and when you’re not watching the on-screen blockbusters, there are stretching city views to admire. There are well-stocked bars and food vendors to keep you fuelled, and films range from Disney classics and rom-coms to cult favourites.

