Michelin Guide 2025: Here are all the Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai revealed
JUST IN: Dubai is now home to TWO three-Michelin-star restaurants…
The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a fourth year and have just announced the updated list of restaurant winners in Dubai for 2025 as part of a prestigious awards ceremony in Address Sky Views on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
On the big night, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guide, stated, “I am very confident that Dubai will remain at the forefront of the global culinary stage, setting a new standard and delighting food lovers across the world.”
On the night, two restaurants joined the One Michelin-starred restaurant list in Dubai, bringing the total list now to 14. Three restaurants retained their Two Michelin stars…
And… for the first time ever… TWO Dubai restaurants were awarded with a three-Michelin star.
Here is the list of Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2025:
THREE MICHELIN STARS
FZN by Björn Frantzén
Tresind Studio
PS. Tresind Studio is also the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive a three-Michelin-star rating. Huge congratulations to Chef Himanshu and the team.
TWO MICHELIN STARS
Retained: Il Ristorante by Niko Romito
Retained: Row on 45
Retained: Stay by Yannick Alleno
ONE MICHELIN STAR
Retained: 11 Woodfire
Retained: Al Muntaha
Retained: Avatara
Retained: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
Retained: Hakkasan
Retained: Hōseki
Retained: La Dame De Pic
Retained: Moonrise
Retained: Orfali Bros
Retained: Ossiano
Retained: Smoked Room
Retained: Tasca by Jose Avillez
MICHELIN GREEN STAR
Retained: Boca
Retained: Teible
Retained: Lowe
BIB GOURMAND
Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices.
In total, there are now 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dubai.
Here are the five new Bib Gourmand recipients for 2025: Duo Gastrobar (Creek Harbour); Harummanis; Hawkerboi; Khadak; and Sufret Maryam.
Here are all the restaurants that remained on the list: 21 Grams; 3Fils; Aamara; Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant; Bait Maryam; Berenjak; Duo Gastrobar (Dubai Hills); Goldfish; Hoe Lee Kow; Indya by Vineet; Kinoya; Konjiki Hototogisu; REIF Japanese Kushiyaki (Dar Wasl); Reif Japanese Kushiyaki (Dubai Hills); Revelry; Shabestan; and Teible.
MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS
Service Award 2024: Mohamed Galal from Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant
Sommelier Award 2024: Shiv Menon from Boca
Young Chef Award: Abhiraj Khatwani from Manāo
Opening of the Year: Ronin
MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS
Alongside the Michelin Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, Green Star and Michelin Special Awards,
The 16 new selected restaurants joining the Michelin selected list are Boca, BordoMavi Seafood; Dragonfly; Gerbou; Indikaya; Late Eatery, LEÑA Dubai; Mimi Fairway; Osteria Funkcoolio; Ronin; Sexy Fish; Studio Frantzén; Tang Tang; The Spaniel and XU Dubai.
The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: 99 Sushi; Akira Back; Al Fanar; Amazonico; Ariana’s Persian Kitchen; Armani Hashi; Armani Ristorante; At.Mosphere; Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia; Avli by tashas; Boca; Bombay Bungalow; Brasserie Boulud; Carnival by Tresind; CÉ LA VI; Chic Nonna; Cinque; City Social; Clap; Coya; Demon Duck by Alvin Leung; estiatorio Milos; Fi’lia; Fouquet’s; French Riviera; Hutong; Ibn Albahr; Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai; Indego by Vineet; Jara by Martin Berasategui; Josette; Jun’s; L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon; La Mar by Gaston Acurio; LPM; Little Miss India; LOWE; L’Olivo at Al Mahara; Masti; Mayabay; Mina Brasserie; Mott 32; Netsu by Ross Shohan; Ninive; Nobu; Pierchic; Pierre’s TT; Rhodes W1; Riviera by Jean Imbert; Rockfish; RSVP; Ruya; Sea Fu; Shang Palace; Siraj; StreetXO; Sucre; Takahisa; TERO The Experience by Reif Othman; The Artisan; The Guild; Tresind and Zuma.
About the Michelin ratings
- One Michelin Star – high-quality cooking, worth a stop
- Two Michelin Stars – excellent cooking, worth a detour
- Three Michelin Stars – exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey
- Bib Gourmand – places offering great cooking at reasonable prices
For more information, visit guide.michelin.com