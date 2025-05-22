JUST IN: Dubai is now home to TWO three-Michelin-star restaurants…

The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a fourth year and have just announced the updated list of restaurant winners in Dubai for 2025 as part of a prestigious awards ceremony in Address Sky Views on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

On the big night, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guide, stated, “I am very confident that Dubai will remain at the forefront of the global culinary stage, setting a new standard and delighting food lovers across the world.”

On the night, two restaurants joined the One Michelin-starred restaurant list in Dubai, bringing the total list now to 14. Three restaurants retained their Two Michelin stars…

And… for the first time ever… TWO Dubai restaurants were awarded with a three-Michelin star.

Here is the list of Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2025:

THREE MICHELIN STARS

FZN by Björn Frantzén

Tresind Studio

PS. Tresind Studio is also the first Indian restaurant in the world to receive a three-Michelin-star rating. Huge congratulations to Chef Himanshu and the team.

TWO MICHELIN STARS

Retained: Il Ristorante by Niko Romito

Retained: Row on 45

Retained: Stay by Yannick Alleno

ONE MICHELIN STAR

NEW: Jamavar NEW: Manāo

Retained: 11 Woodfire

Retained: Al Muntaha

Retained: Avatara

Retained: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Retained: Hakkasan

Retained: Hōseki

Retained: La Dame De Pic

Retained: Moonrise

Retained: Orfali Bros

Retained: Ossiano

Retained: Smoked Room

Retained: Tasca by Jose Avillez

MICHELIN GREEN STAR

Retained: Boca

Retained: Teible

Retained: Lowe

BIB GOURMAND

Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices.

In total, there are now 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dubai.

Here are the five new Bib Gourmand recipients for 2025: Duo Gastrobar (Creek Harbour); Harummanis; Hawkerboi; Khadak; and Sufret Maryam.

Here are all the restaurants that remained on the list: 21 Grams; 3Fils; Aamara; Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant; Bait Maryam; Berenjak; Duo Gastrobar (Dubai Hills); Goldfish; Hoe Lee Kow; Indya by Vineet; Kinoya; Konjiki Hototogisu; REIF Japanese Kushiyaki (Dar Wasl); Reif Japanese Kushiyaki (Dubai Hills); Revelry; Shabestan; and Teible.

MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS

Service Award 2024: Mohamed Galal from Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

Sommelier Award 2024: Shiv Menon from Boca

Young Chef Award: Abhiraj Khatwani from Manāo

Opening of the Year: Ronin

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Alongside the Michelin Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, Green Star and Michelin Special Awards,

The 16 new selected restaurants joining the Michelin selected list are Boca, BordoMavi Seafood; Dragonfly; Gerbou; Indikaya; Late Eatery, LEÑA Dubai; Mimi Fairway; Osteria Funkcoolio; Ronin; Sexy Fish; Studio Frantzén; Tang Tang; The Spaniel and XU Dubai.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: 99 Sushi; Akira Back; Al Fanar; Amazonico; Ariana’s Persian Kitchen; Armani Hashi; Armani Ristorante; At.Mosphere; Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia; Avli by tashas; Boca; Bombay Bungalow; Brasserie Boulud; Carnival by Tresind; CÉ LA VI; Chic Nonna; Cinque; City Social; Clap; Coya; Demon Duck by Alvin Leung; estiatorio Milos; Fi’lia; Fouquet’s; French Riviera; Hutong; Ibn Albahr; Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai; Indego by Vineet; Jara by Martin Berasategui; Josette; Jun’s; L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon; La Mar by Gaston Acurio; LPM; Little Miss India; LOWE; L’Olivo at Al Mahara; Masti; Mayabay; Mina Brasserie; Mott 32; Netsu by Ross Shohan; Ninive; Nobu; Pierchic; Pierre’s TT; Rhodes W1; Riviera by Jean Imbert; Rockfish; RSVP; Ruya; Sea Fu; Shang Palace; Siraj; StreetXO; Sucre; Takahisa; TERO The Experience by Reif Othman; The Artisan; The Guild; Tresind and Zuma.

About the Michelin ratings

One Michelin Star – high-quality cooking, worth a stop

Two Michelin Stars – excellent cooking, worth a detour

Three Michelin Stars – exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

Bib Gourmand – places offering great cooking at reasonable prices

For more information, visit guide.michelin.com