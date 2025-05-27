And it’s being served at one of Abu Dhabi’s finest…

If you’re unfamiliar with Taparelle or are just new on Abu Dhabi’s dining circuit, this Mediterranean eat at Manarat Al Saadiyat has been making waves for a while. And now, it’s bringing you a special new movie-inspired menu, called “Le Cartoon”.

The limited-edition culinary journey will be served up throughout June, and will be inspired by some of your favourite animated titles including A Goofy Movie and Coraline. Held in collaboration with CineMAS, the unique event will be held from June 26 to July 1.

Images: supplied

What’s On the Menu?

As you might’ve already guessed, dishes on this special menu will be an ode to iconic movie moments, and will feature three courses and a special themed beverage. You can taste everything from Coraline’s olive tapenade, Max’s cheese diavola pizza, fish cakes and tartar sauce inspired by Ponyo (2008), Flint’s spicy arrabbiata and Kiki’s coupe glacée. To make your experience even more memorable, each guest will also receive a special gift and free access to film screenings during the day.

More on Taparelle

The arrival of Taparelle at Manarat Al Saadiyat, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading art and culture hubs, has allowed diners to enjoy neat Mediterranean fare while checking out cool new art installations and enjoying prized Saadiyat Island vibes. In addition to a menu that’s fast become a hit with Abu Dhabi’s diners, you’re greeted by pottery and artistic creations that are for sale. Upping the cool factor is the fact that Taparelle’s cutlery is also handmade by the same artist.

Dine-W/Me, Taparelle, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, June 26 to July 1, Dhs200, 7pm, 8.15pm, 9.30pm, and 10.45pm. @taparellerestaurant