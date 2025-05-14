Your love for sport and mixology, shaken and stirred…

This race day-inspired mocktail is simply called Grand Prix, and it’s part of La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s cool new beverage menu, Déjà vu, that was unveiled last night on World Cocktail Day.

With elderflower and pear taking pole position, the beverage, priced at Dhs52 (yes, LPM can be surprisingly affordable) celebrates one of the world’s favourite races, the Monaco Grand Prix, known for taking place on a unique “street-circuit” layout. Its cocktail counterpart is called, you guessed it, Monaco.

Which should tell you how cleverly the new menu’s been designed. It also packs in 9 other creatively conceptualised mocktails, including the Jane (Dhs118), with cantaloupe and tonic water (named after Jane Birkin). Its cocktail counterpart? The Birkin (also Dhs118) – served complete with a silk scarf. Talk about finesse.

See a pattern? Déjà vu is cool, smart and clever – a mocktail list of 10 beverages, and a cocktail list serving 10 of its own – placed next to each other, the creations complement each other – all celebrating the Golden Age of the French Riviera.

Other interesting creations that grabbed our attention include the BB Sour/Tropezienne Sour, with lemon, honey and citrus olive oil, the Soleil/Solaris with pink grapefruit, cucumber and lemon, and of course, the Garden of Eden with salted pink apple and lavender soda.

While we had to conclude things there since this was a Tuesday night, Déjà vu is an extensive, creative “carte de boissons” of meticulous masterpieces designed and presented as a print magazine, rolling back the years to 1975. We’ll go as far as to say this has the potential to follow in the footsteps of the Le Monde d’Hermès collectors’ edition catalogues.

French actress, singer, and model Brigitte Bardot makes the cover, before you flip through a whole new world of signature LPM hospitality.

And if you’re a traditionalist…

…you can have a real déjà vu and order the evergreen Tomatini/Tomatino, or Lettre à Coco (inspired by Coco Chanel and Jean Cocteau’s friendship).

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, noon to 1am. @lpmabudhabi