Sponsored: Each unit has a personal assistant robot…

There are some stunning homes in Dubai, whether they’re apartments or villas, penthouses or townhouses, some ultra-modern, and some traditional. Citi Developers is bringing a new development to Dubai: ARYA is on its way and welcoming expressions of interest. Located on the Marina of Dubai Islands, it’s bringing a whole new level to waterfront living.

The accommodation is exclusive, with only 68 residences. ARYA is more than a development, it’s a private collection. Every single home, from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom penthouses, is a bespoke creation, featuring custom-designed furniture, smart technology, curated décor, and uninterrupted marina views. There’s even a personal assistant robot assigned to each unit, and every apartment comes with a private sky pool so you can relax on your own terms. You’ll also get all the décor and Miele appliances included, plus Villeroy & Boch cutlery to keep.

There are three incredible levels of amenities, with just about everything imaginable, from private cinemas to spa suites with massage rooms and a game zone. There’s even an outdoor yoga deck. Then, on the horizon-defining Eleventh Sky, there’s an infinity pool with cabanas, social lounges, suspended rooftop bars, and plunge pools, all designed in the most artistic and stylish way. This development is geared towards prioritising physical and mental wellbeing so you can take care of your holistic self. Apartments start from Dhs 1.9 million, with a 60/40 payment plan.

“ARYA is: Concept of NEO LUXURY made physical,” says Zoraiz Malik, CEO of Citi Developers. “It is art you can live in, luxury you can feel, and a place that doesn’t chase attention—because it already has yours.”

Visit their website for more information.