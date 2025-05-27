Diners, take note…

One of the world’s fastest growing culinary hubs, Abu Dhabi has a fair few exciting restaurant openings in the works in 2025. Here are 4 new restaurants in Abu Dhabi you need to look out for.

Supernova Burger

Fans of quick-served eats and flipped treats are going to be very excited as London’s own smash-hit burger joint, Supernova Burger is heading to the UAE capital. They’re joining hands with UAE-based Belhasa Hospitality to bring the cool brand to town, and while exact. details are yet to be disclosed, here’s a list of 5 great burgers in the capital that’ll help make the waiting easier.

@supernovaburger

Isabel Mayfair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhattarai Scottie 🇳🇵 🇳🇵 🇳🇵 (@scottie.bhattarai)

Classy London-born culinary brand, Isabel Mayfair is about to set up shop at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island, something we’ve been waiting for since the final quarter of 2024. That said, we’ve seen the store space, and are sure you have, too – which means you’ll soon be able to enjoy a brilliant blend of Mediterranean cuisine and European elegance under one roof, right here in Abu Dhabi.

@isabelmayfair

GAIA Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaia Dubai (@gaia__dxb)

Beloved concept GAIA could soon be making its way to the UAE capital, and whether you’re a connoisseur of Mediterranean fare or just a fan of new concepts, this is one to watch out for. The brainchild of popular Dubai chef Izu Ani, GAIA is expected to set up shop in Abu Dhabi this year, bringing its celebrated menu of freshly-caught fare and Mediterranean marvels to the capital’s diners. Can Abu Dhabi really have too many Mediterranean restaurants?

@gaia__dxb

Novikov Restaurant

Another prominent shop space in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Novikov’s one brand that’s been waiting in the wings for a hotly anticipated opening here in the capital. The 1991-debuted brainchild of Arkady Novikov has become a hit for its fusion of Asian and Italian dishes, and even was a regular for diners in Dubai with its gorgeous 280-strong venue. Now, Abu Dhabi is ready to welcome the brand back to the UAE, and while an exact opening date is TBC, we smell what Novikov’s cooking – and it could well be a summer 2025 opening. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates.

@novikovrestaurant