Sponsored: Because your child deserves more than just a ‘Kids Club‘…

Summer here in Dubai is synonymous with staycations, and families with little ones are invited to enjoy an escape at NH Collection Dubai The Palm.

This summer, the elegant hotel on the popular Palm West Beach is shining a spotlight on the little ones, because they too deserve a break just as much as the adults. And the best way to do so is to book the Summer Playcation offer.

The sun-soaked getaway is not only luxurious but playful too, allowing for a fun reset the whole family will enjoy.

When you book, you will get to spend the night in an elegant room with a breakfast feast awaiting you the following morning at all-day dining restaurant Maiora.

Little ones up to the age of 12 can stay and dine for free, but this isn’t the only perk. They will also get access to the Kids Premium Lounge where there will be plenty of family-friendly activities, including a cooking class, to keep their stay creative and colourful.

But that’s not all. They will get unlimited servings of ice cream from 2pm to 3pm during their stay. And for a little bit of excitement… when you arrive at the hotel, they can spin the wheel for a chance to win some exclusive surprises.

Parents, don’t feel left out. You will get a Dhs100 spa voucher to use during your stay – something you need to sneak in for a little me-time.

To avail of this fun family-friendly deal, you will need to stay at the NH Collection Dubai The Palm from May 31 to August 31, 2025. Prices start from just Dhs549.

Get your bookings in here or for more information, call the team on 04 549 7777.

