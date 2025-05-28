Sponsored: Gorgeous views and aquatic hues set the stage here…

Retreat to a relaxing, rejuvenating escape at Ninive Beach by RIKAS Group, where a stunning, azure pool and beach await so you can desert your urban living-induced stresses and bask in signature poolside luxury. This serene escape is strategically positioned along the Jumeirah coastline, so you can sink your toes into the sand and truly let go.

With blissful, turquoise waters that will envelop you in signature Dubai luxury, this beachfront haven draws you in with rich, earthy hues and marvellous Moroccan architecture that contribute to an elegant welcome, whether it’s at the restaurant or the beach, and you’ll identify that trademark Ninive majlis from the original Jumeirah Emirates Towers location that’s made the brand so famous. Upping both the beach and the glam factor is direct beach access, which invites you to relax and recharge at an immersive beachfront pool experience – all of that, in a city that’s known for the some of best beaches in the world.

Located in the heart of chic J1 Beach, you can flop down in a comfy sunbed and enjoy refreshing sips and dips in their aesthetically-designed pool, or gather with yours in the lounge and restaurant on both the ground level and on the rooftop – where you get to have a sweeping, bird’s eye ocean view that augments your experience. When it’s time to dine, enjoy a celebration of reimagined Middle Eastern cuisine, across a menu of popular delights.

Reimagined for today’s beach-goer, Ninive Beach has been meticulously designed to serve as a contemporary, waterfront majlis where a peerless combination of tradition and sophistication converge.

NINIVE Beach, J1, Jumeirah, Dubai, Monday to Sunday, noon to 2am, pool and beach 10am to sunset, sunbeds Mon to Thurs Dhs250 pp, Fri to Sun Dhs300 pp @ninivedubai