Tread an ancient path towards the Silk Road at Bait Elowal…

Sharjah gets a bad rap – us Dubai folk associate it with traffic and chaos, small roads and sun-skirting skyscrapers, perhaps a less glamorous, less dazzling way of life. It’s a fairly common misconception, one that can be dispelled simply by taking the time to really, truly, explore the city, drive beyond the towers into the cultural heart, where tucked behind the unassuming shade of an unassuming tree, lies Bait Elowal.

The past…

One can call it a dining destination, a concept store, a museum, a library, or a fusion of any of those things, but Bait Elowal is foremost, a love letter to the past of Sharjah, perched by the creek which was once the gateway of the city into trade and commerce. Sharjah was a vibrant commercial centre, connected to the Silk Road through this very outlet. Teeming with an exchange of trade, it also welcomed tradition, knowledge, learning, storytelling and cuisine, a natural consequence of fostering a kinetic, cosmopolitan society.

Bait Elowal sat on the edge of all that, keeping a watchful eye on this exchange. It belonged to one Mohamed Bin Salem Al Mazrou, whose family had deep roots from Hotat Bin Tamim in the province of Najd, Saudi Arabia. It was built in 1925, and more than 100 years later, it stands, quiet and proud, as a symbol of Sharjah’s lasting legacy of heritage. Refurbished in the present day, it’s a stunning fusion of the city’s enduring trade history and traditional Emirati hospitality.

The name…

Bait means house, while Elowal is a traditional Emirati word for a traveller who has been away and returns with stories, souvenirs, and new flavours from other cultures. This name is meant to evoke the joy that followed the feelings of yearning the people back then felt for their travelling family members – eyes trained on the horizon day and night from their waterfront homes, like Bait Elowal once was, for any sign of a ship to break the picture, perhaps carrying their loved ones back home.

The present…

The project was brought to life by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. It has been filled with pieces of art and history from Sheikha Bodour’s personal collection. Every placement carefully mapped out, every piece purposeful, every choice sourced with care – such is her investment in the vision of the space.

Inside, a sense of calm prevails. From the smooth ivory arches to the soft, woven carpets, traditional wooden doors and windows, woven lampshades and rounded edges of the colourful cushions, everything softens the experience. The architecture of the building itself is not entirely traditionally Emirati, missing some vital aspects like the central wind tower seen in every Emirati home, and featuring design touches from India and Morocco, from the blue tiled courtyard to the latticework peep windows and the curling arches. One can tell, this was a well-travelled family.

The space also houses an ethical craft and heritage boutique, called Soghat Elowal. This concept store of sorts stocks ethically sourced, handcrafted pieces, including upcycled and slow fashion designs, some exclusively designed for Bait Elowal, highlighting traditional craftsmanship and artistry through embroidery and more.

A meticulously curated bookstore offers a diverse selection of Arabic and English literature. In addition to coffee table books (all the Assoulines), architecture, fashion, art, self-help, meditation, and the poetry of Rumi, you’ll also find books on sustainable living.

The Silk Road…

The entire concept is injected with inspiration from the Silk Road. One can spot it in minute touches, things like an Indian tiffin box placed here, a Moroccan rug lying there, artwork inspired by Egyptian mythology and calligraphy (by artists Faten Abu Bakr and Faisal Shams), and the kutubkhana meaning the house of books, instead of the library.

Within the retail section, pieces come from diverse regions, including the UAE, Uzbekistan, India, Morocco, Palestine, Germany and Sweden. You’ll find incense sticks from India and frankincense from Oman, and books exploring the Japanese concepts of Mottainai and Ikigai.

The menu itself tells this story – a seasonal creation with appetizers, mains, and desserts, complemented by fascinating facts about the ingredients to enrich the dining experience.The menu emphasises locally sourced ingredients and showcases the flavours of Morocco, Persia, India, and Turkey.

The UAE…

The bones may be multicultural, but the warmth that fills the space is entirely local – the concept is awakened with Emirati identity, values and customs. The terrace and multiple majlis receptions embody the cherished gatherings of Emirati storytelling, bringing the strong sense of community at the heart of Emirati culture, into a more modern, contemporary format.

Bait Elowal, Al Marija, Sharjah, Sat to Thurs, 8am to 11pm, Fri, 8am to 12pm, 1pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 6 509 0666, @baitelowal

