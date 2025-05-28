Upgrade to a 24-karat dining experience…

While there are plenty of spots to keep us satisfied for lunch, dinner or even a snack or sweet treat, you can upgrade your dining experience by tucking into these edible gold dishes in Dubai.

Here are 8 cafes and restaurants serving up gold dishes in Dubai

Row on 45

Row on 45, a 2 star Michelin pulls out all the stops with a third-course showstopper: sweet Osmic tomatoes flown in from Kumamoto, paired with 60-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh basil, and a sprinkle of 22-carat gold. It’s part of the exquisite 17-course tasting menu, priced at Dhs1,345. If you’re a Caprese fan, this one’s not to be missed.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 832 4545. rowon45dubai.com

The Cullinan

The Cullinan brings the bling, with its Wagyu Gold Sando, tender 7+ Wagyu striploin nestled in a soft, buttery brioche and finished with a flourish of gold leaf. Priced at Dhs235, it’s part of the hot starters but steals the spotlight every time.

Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 570 4551. thecullinandubai.com

Clay Dubai

Clay Dubai takes its signature maki to the next level, wrapped in 24k gold and filled with rich, buttery o-toro tuna, considered the finest cut of the prized fish. This indulgent creation is priced at Dhs182.

Bluewater Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 422 5600. claydubai.com

Dhaba Lane

Dhaba Lane has launched in Al Nahda and to celebrate, multi-award-winning Chef Harangad Singh has launched the UAE’s first Gold Kulfi stick. It will cost you Dhs38. A kulfi is an Indian ice cream that’s more dense than a regular ice cream, and is worth trying out if you haven’t before.

Dhab Lane, Al Nadha 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 822 8300. dhaba-lane.com

Enigma

This set menu for two has been graced by the touch of Midas. The Persian restaurant offers a ‘golden journey of four courses you can enjoy for lunch or dinner, all encrusted elaborately with flakes of gold. It costs Dhs1,500 and includes dishes like lamb loin skewer, chicken lollipops, and an orange blossom tart.

Enigma, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, menu available daily for lunch from 12pm to 4pm and dinner from 6pm to 11pm. Dhs1,500 for two. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Located in Downtown Dubai, this cafe has a French Toast dessert covered in gold. It is made using tres leches, vanilla beans, and a saffron mixture and finally covered in 24-karat golden leaves. Served on the side are white chocolate ganache, strawberries, and blackberries. All yours for Dhs231.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, gold dessert for Dhs231. Tel: (0)50 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

Flaky Pastry

The name stays true to the product. Flaky pastry offer a 24k gold chocolate croissant. A croissant that is filled and coated in chocolate and topped with 24 karat gold flakes sounds right up our ally. Their pastry is deliciously light but make no mistake, this croissant is decadent. All yours for Dhs34.

Flaky Pastry, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Thu 7am to 8pm and Fri to Sun 8am to 9pm. Tel: (054) 998 4434, @flakypastrydubai

Sahn Eddar

Being one of the world’s most iconic and only 7-star hotels, it’s not really any surprise that the Burj Al Arab has dedicated gold menu items. At Sahn Eddar, order the 24k gold cappuccino for Dhs150, where gold is blended into the foam and then heaped on top. Need something stronger, they do an esspresso martini for Dhs190.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Images: Social and supplied