It’s time to rock out…

Few things in life are more freeing, expressive and energetic than a rock show. The good news is, we have several coming to the UAE capital this year. On that note, here are 5 rock shows in Abu Dhabi you must attend.

May 27: Guns N’ Roses

They’ll perform at the Etihad Arena tonight, and bring a revered songbook of rock superhits that will include Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, and more.

Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday May 27, from Dhs380. etihadarena.ae

August 12: Limp Bizkit

Known for tracks such as Take a Look Around (cue Tom Cruise full throttle on a Triumph Speed Triple in Mission: Impossible 2), Rollin’, Behind Blue Eyes, Break Stuff (hello, Woodstock ’99), Nookie, and Boiler, the band, comprising frontman Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto and DJ Lethal redefined what it meant to take over an arena around the turn of the millennium. And they’re coming to Abu Dhabi this summer.

Limp Bizkit, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, August 12, Live Nation presale April 24 at noon, general sales April 25 at noon. livenation.me

December 6: Metallica

The one, the only, evergreen heavy metal supergroup Metallica has been confirmed to perform on Saturday, December 6 at Etihad Park, and we’re beyond sure this will be one of the biggest shows to come to town in a long time. Wait for hits such as Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, I Disappear, and others.

Metallica Live, Etihad Park, Saturday December 6, 2025, tickets at abudhabigp.com

October 9: Smashing Pumpkins

The near-40 year-strong band grew in fame in the ’90s, with albums such as Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which spawned hit singles including 1979 and Tonight Tonight. One look at those videos on YouTube and you’ll know they’re from a nostalgia-inducing time i.e. the good ol’days i.e. the ’90s, when your summer break often meant lounging around and watching music videos on MTV. They’ll be performing at the Etihad Arena right as we dive into Q4, and you won’t want to miss it.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 2025. etihadarena.ae

December 17: Rod Stewart

Fresh off his 33rd studio album Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade strong legend will bring his timeless hits including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others to town.

Rod Stewart Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 17, pre-sale April 17 at 8am, general sales on April 18 at noon. livenation.me