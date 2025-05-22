Sponsored: This partnership will increase the UAE’s industrial base, tech innovation and net-zero goals…

ROX Motor, a global luxury new energy vehicle brand, has announced a strategic partnership with W Motors, the UAE’s leading high-performance vehicle manufacturer, to bring production and assembly of its vehicles into the United Arab Emirates. The agreement, signed at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2025, marks a major milestone in enhancing the regions manufacturing and supporting the UAE’s industrial and sustainability goals.

As part of this collaboration, ROX Motor will begin producing its vehicles – starting with the ROX 01 – at W Motors’ new facility in Abu Dhabi. This move signifies the first time ROX vehicles will be manufactured outside of China, reflecting a commitment to local adaptation and regional resilience.

“This partnership accelerates our regional growth and aligns with the UAE’s industrial strategies,” said Jarvis, founder and CEO of ROX Motor. “Together with W Motors, we’re building the future of sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond. Ralph Debbas, founder and CEO of W Motors, added: “We’re proud to lead the manufacturing of ROX 01 in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide advanced contract manufacturing and supports the UAE’s ambition to become a global automotive hub.”

The partnership supports key national initiatives including Operation 300bn, Industry 4.0, and Net Zero by 2050, reinforcing both companies’ roles in shaping a sustainable and self-reliant automotive future for the region.

In addition to local manufacturing efforts, ROX Motor is accelerating innovation through strategic technology partnerships in the UAE. The company recently entered a collaboration with Enercap to advance high-performance battery cell applications across its products, enhancing deployment and operational efficiency regionally and globally.

ROX Motor has also signed an agreement with leading petrochemical company Borouge to explore joint research and development on advanced polyolefin materials for automotive use, further strengthening its localised supply chain and supporting the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy. Borouge collaboration brings advanced polyolefin innovation, enabling lighter, more durable interiors and exteriors tailored for everyday use – from bustling city streets to open desert.