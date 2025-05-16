Sponsored: From Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar to the sky…

There are rooftops, and then there’s Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – perched above Yas Bay Waterfront, where sweeping skyline views meet bold flavors and unforgettable vibes. Already crowned Best Bar at the What’s On Awards, this venue is where you go for the night… and end up staying for the experience.

Introducing the Sensory Night Brunch, a Saturday ritual that flips the traditional brunch concept on its head. Running from 7pm to 11pm, it’s an immersive evening designed to awaken all five senses. Expect a refined menu that fuses Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, with dishes crafted for sharing, savouring, and storytelling — from inventive sushi rolls to rich, expressive mains.

But Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar doesn’t stop at dinner. As the stars rise, so does the energy. Live DJs, glowing lights, and a buzzing crowd transform the rooftop into a full-on scene. It’s elevated, electric, and buzzing with energy.

The brunch experience is complemented by Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar’s other standout moments. From Sunset Sessions (Sunday to Thursday), where golden hour cocktails and curated canapés ease you from day to night, to the ever-popular Ladies Night on Thursdays, where unlimited drinks meet a high-energy vibe, the weekly lineup is packed with reasons to return.

This is more than a rooftop bar. It’s where sunset conversations become celebratory dinners, and late-night laughs stretch into early morning memories. At Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, the view is just the beginning — and everything that follows is pure magic.

Packages start at Dhs259 (soft drinks), Dhs359 (house beverages), and Dhs459 (sparkling wine).

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 50 601 1194, @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

