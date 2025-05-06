And we want YOU to join us for it…

Abu Dhabi’s biggest, boldest, most exciting weekend summer celebration has arrived, and it’s all about to go down at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel on May 24 and 25 – for one weekend only.

Whether it’s a superstar staycation, a bottomless (almost) brunch, wellness treatments, water sports, fun times with friends and family, or the ultimate beachside escape you’re after, it’s all yours for only Dhs449.5 (min. 2 guests).

Here’s just a tiny glimpse of what you can expect at this adults-only weekend we’ve planned for you:

It’s all in the details…

On the morning of Saturday, May 24, you’ll check-in from 10am, giving you a four-hour head start on standard check-in – so that’s plenty of time to get settled and kick off the fun early.

After check-in, swing by the What’s On Orientation area, where you’ll be welcomed with a drink, and handed all the essentials for your Lock In weekend: your full itinerary, wristbands, drink vouchers, and a warm hello from the What’s On team. Then from check-in to brunch time, is when you really begin to get the bang for your buck.

You’ll be able to enjoy a range of free activities (on a first-come, first-served basis) and discounted access to hotel and partner experiences — including head and shoulder massages, blow-dries and manis for the ladies, beard trims for the gents, watersports, and other glow-up treatments to get you Lock In ready, for the exciting day that awaits.

From 12.30pm onwards, we’re throwing down three-and-a-half hours of brunch madness at Belgian Café. Think hearty European cuisine, and all the Belgian fries and mayo you can eat. It’s not a What’s On award-winning pub for nothing: there’ll be lively beats, free-flowing drinks, awesome games courtesy of our pals at TEPfactor, and a line-up of gorge-worthy food.

The party train moves on at 4pm, when guests shall conga line it to the epic Chamas Churrascaria & Bar, to enjoy five free drinks each. To help you keep the party going, a DJ will keep the beats flowing ‘til late, and samba dancers will bring the carnival vibes, so the energy’s only going one way – up.

Expect loud music, louder laughs, and a party atmosphere that’ll keep you buzzing ‘til bedtime.

Evening Munchies

Still hungry? Good! Lock In guests can enjoy 25 per cent off their total dinner bills at Fishmarket, Belgian Café, Porto Gina, Chamas, Byblos Sur Mer or Jones Social Abu Dhabi. Please note, shisha is excluded from the offer.

Sleep and Slumber

Head back to your King Classic Sea View room with the most gorgeous vistas of Abu Dhabi’s waters, after Day 1 of marvellous Lock In-induced mayhem.

Recover

Breakfast will be served at Selections restaurant from 6.30am. Fuel up after some well-earned rest for all the fun that awaits on Day 2, with buffet-style eats and relaxed vibes.

Bayshore Beach Club

Day 2 is all about the R&R.

For some of you, that could mean a gentle yoga flow session at Bayshore Beach Club. For others, it could mean a free workout – just remember it’s always first-come, first-served. However, for most, it’ll mean a lazy late breakfast.

Then, nab a sunbed and get your bathe on, and don’t forget your sunscreen. And if all that’s not enough, there’ll be special F&B deals for all Lock In guests, too.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, May 24 and 25, Dhs449.5 per guest (min. 2 guests). To book, visit abudhabi.intercontinental.com.