As the weather warms up and we are kicking off the summer season, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates continuous to be the address for a luxurious summer escape without leaving Dubai.

Elevate your staycation to a SuiteCation and enjoy an urban retreat with up to 30 per cent off the flexible rate, plus exclusive perks for KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY members. With direct access to the Mall of the Emirates, guests can soak in top-tier shopping, dining, and entertainment – all under one roof.

In addition to the discount, guests can enjoy up to Dhs500 Dine-in credit per stay at any of their in-house restaurants, 20 per cent off on SENSASIA Spa treatments, free entry for kids up to 12 years old, and complimentary access to the Executive Lounge when you book for Executive Grand Deluxe Room and above. Get 2 tickets to Ski Dubai when you book Corner Suite and above categories, early check-in at 12pm and late check-out until 3pm subject to availability, direct access to over 800+ stores, and complimentary hands-free and Digital Concierge services.

The offer is valid for stays between May 10 and September 30, 2025, and bookings must be made by May 30. Blackout dates apply and rates are subject to applicable taxes and fees.

Find more about the offer at SuiteCation at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates.

Beyond the staycation, Salero Tapas & Bodega brings the soul of Spain to Dubai with its Paella Masterclass, returning on May 13 and 27. Participants learn the secrets of traditional paella from Head Chef Esteban Monroy while sipping sangria, followed by tastings, cold cuts, a photo op, and a certificate. The two-hour class (6pm to 8pm) is Dhs300 per person and is followed by live Flamenco performances until 10.30pm.

Foodies can also enjoy Salero’s participation in Dubai Restaurant Week (May 9 to 25), offering a “Taste of Spain” with set menus – Dhs125 for lunch and Dhs250 for dinner (including water).

For a more relaxed indulgence, Aspen Café is serving a refined Afternoon Tea daily from 1pm to 7pm. Guests can enjoy three-tiered treats, guidance from a sommelier from London Tea Exchnage, and a non-alcoholic sparkling welcome drink for Dhs200 (single) or Dhs375 (for two).

To celebrate the upcoming International Tea Day this month, the tea sommelier has curated special selected of tea that will be offered to the guests visiting Aspen for Afternoon tea ceremony between May 19 and 31. Stay tuned to hear more and do not miss to follow Kempinski MOE Instagram for all the updates.

Whether you’re in the mood to unwind in five-star comfort or spice up your evenings with Spanish flair, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is the perfect summer destination.

Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, summer deal valid May 10 to Sep 30, 2025, Tel: 04 341 0000, reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com for stays, dining.moe@kempinski.com for dining, @kempinskidubai

