Get ready to make a splash after dark as Tagomago brings back its wildly popular Noches de Verano night swim experience — kicking off from Friday, June 6, and running every Friday and Saturday from 8pm. Located on the glittering shores of Palm Jumeirah, this dreamy night-time dip blends Balearic vibes with bold bites and breezy beats.

There’s no entrance fee or sunbed charge — just a minimum spend of Dhs150 per person, giving guests access to the pool and the full flavour of the evening. Expect a BBQ menu loaded with limited-edition gourmet burgers, tapas, and a margarita menu crafted just for these starry summer nights.

This isn’t just a swim — it’s a vibe. With mellow lighting, great music, and a laid-back crowd, it’s the ultimate weekend wind-down or warm-up. Whether you’re taking a twilight dip, sipping cocktails on the edge, or nibbling on beachside bites, Noches de Verano delivers relaxed luxury without the fuss.

Perfect for couples, groups, or solo unwinders — the goal is simple: cool off, chill out, and soak in summer, Tagomago style.

Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, night swim every Fri and Sat from June 6, 8pm, minimum spend Dhs150 per person, pool and beach open daily 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 1am, book at tagomago.ae or click here to reserve.

Images: Supplied