Sponsored: Celebrating reading, creativity and dialogue The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is back for the 34th time and its ready to welcome you until May 5 to celebrate voices from around the world. The fair is held each year in Abu Dhabi, and the main goal of ADIBF is to promote reading and the spread of culture and knowledge across the world. The fair is a global cultural platform that unites people as they join to celebrate all things reading, creativity, and dialogue. This year, the theme is “Knowledge Illuminates Our Community” and celebrates the power of reading to connect, empower, and inspire. You can find inspiration through various programmes organised for the fair, industry networking with top people, and immersive experiences.

Each year leaders from the publishing and creative industries come from around the world to share their knowledge, connections and it allows those involved in this sector to form new partnerships, learn about the latest trends and developments in this promising industry, and discuss its priorities. This year there are some key figures, such as author Conn Iggulden, Professor Julian Jackson, Dr Roy Casagranda and so many more. You can see the lineup here. The fair is a popular one with over 230,000 people attending in 2024.

There’s no shortage of things to do throughout the fair such as cultural activities, offering events in poetry, literature, arts, translation, and cultural discussions, workshops covering culinary arts, cinema, photography, and other creative disciplines. There is even a dedicated section for children, with workshops and culinary experiences in the “World’s Cuisine” programme, along with interactive activities that highlight the Arabic language. Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community, the campaign will spotlight reading as a collective force for growth—bringing together authors, readers, and creatives to spark dialogue, share stories, and build a more connected cultural future.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, until May 5, 9am to 10pm, @abudhabibookfair