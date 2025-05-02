Assemble your squad…

If you’re looking to ease into the weekend with a fun night out with the girls, you’re likely looking for Friday ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi. Whether it’s drinks-only or dinner and sips, the capital has you covered.

Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton’s

A perennially popular gastropub in the capital is Hamilton’s, and on Fridays, this Saadiyat Rotana staple invites ladies to round-up their besties and enjoy three-hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs149. Pick a three-hour package between 7pm and 12am and sip your way through a selection of wines and cocktails, while grazing on complimentary light bites. Upgrade to a four-hour package for an extra Dhs70.

Hamilton’s Gastropub, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, 7pm to 12am, Fridays, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. @hamiltons_gastropub

Jazz Bar

At this cosy live music venue at Radisson Blu on the Corniche, ladies are invited to enjoy a stellar deal every Friday night to kickstart the weekend in style. Sax and the City serves up five house beverages for Dhs109, which also includes selected cocktails. Feeling peckish? There’s 20 per cent off the food menu.

Jazz Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, 8pm to 12am, Friday, Dhs109. Tel: (0)56 104 1114. @jazzbar.ae

Lexx

A sophisticated wine bar tucked inside the Grand Hyatt, the warmly lit bar is the perfect place to pull up for a Friday ladies’ night. From 8pm to 12am, expect to pay Dhs120 for three selected drinks and a tapas platter, and sip on bottles of cellar wines for Dhs85.

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates, Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs120. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @lexx.abudhabi

Murphy’s Sports Bar

At the frills-free Murphy’s Sports Bar, ladies’ night takes place from Friday to Sunday, where you and your crew can enjoy two complimentary drinks and 40 per cent off the menu of sports bar classics. If you’re into your sport, you can expect to be glued to all the live action on the array of screens dotted throughout the venue.

Murphy’s Sports Bar, Al Ghazal Golf Club, Airport Freezone Area, 8pm to 11pm, Friday. Tel: (0)2 505 5023. @abudhabi.murphys

Raclette

This chic seaside brasserie sits pretty on one of our favourite foodie stretches in the capital, Mamsha Al Saadiyat. And Friday is the perfect day to meet your besties for a catch-up as you gaze out over the shores of Saadiyat with their wallet-friendly ladies’ night offer. Available from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs180 gets you a main dish and unlimited house drinks, while Dhs195 gets you all that plus bubbly. On the food front, expect options like margarita pizza, mushroom risotto, or mini sliders. The drinks selection includes wine, beer and a few cocktails too.

Raclette Brasserie & Café, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 8pm to 11pm, Friday, from Dhs180. @racletteuae

The Sportsman’s Arms

The self described only American-Irish pub in the capital invites ladies, teachers, and crew to enjoy a wallet-friendly deal every Friday. Ease into the weekend for Dhs50, which gets you four selected beverages and a snack. It’s available from 1pm to 10pm, so use it as a sign to clock-off early.

The Sportsman’s Arms, International Tennis Center, Zayed Sports City, 1pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs50. Tel: (0)2 447 1066. @sportsmanszsc

Stills

Spice and Gossip is the name of the Friday ladies’ night taking place each week at the capital’s longest bar. Located inside Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, get your girl gang together for three hours of free-flowing house drinks for just Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm. That also comes with a platter of crowd-pleasing tapas bites, and a further 25 per cent off the food menu. Bringing the boys along? They can enjoy the same deal for Dhs149. Want to upgrade to include cocktails and sparkling? You’ll pay just an extra Dhs20.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, from Dhs99. @stillsyasisland

W Lounge

Fridays are not to be missed at the W Abu Dhabi. Head to the colourful W Lounge after-work and when you buy one cocktail for Dhs85 at one of Yas Island’s most glamorous venues, you’ll get unlimited drinks for the rest of the evening. Cheers to that.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm, Friday, Dhs85. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi