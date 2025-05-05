Up above the city so high…

If it’s one thing this town likes, it’s a nice, relaxing spot to chill at – with a view to savour. On that note, here are 5 of the best rooftop bars in Abu Dhabi.

The Overlook

Whether you’re looking to desert your stresses from the week past, or grab the ideal sundowner, you’ll never be disappointed at this spot. Enjoy gorgeous views of Yas Island at this stunning rooftop lounge by the pool, with your favourite cocktails and thrilling eats to boot. Weekday or weekend, you’re taken care of here.

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 6pm to 2am, starting from Dhs135, Tel: (0)2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar’s rooftop lounge, this is where you need to head on Yas for a great Abu Dhabi sunset, or for those laid back hangs with the gang. With sweeping views of Yas Bay and a soon-to-arrive beach, tuck into a menu that features a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors, presented in a tapas-style format, paired with an impressive cocktail selection.

Siddharta by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 2am. @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Eclipse Terrace Lounge

This is the lovely rooftop poolside bar of the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, and it’s the ideal spot to catch the Abu Dhabi sunset from while you sip on beverages and tuck into creative bar bites – all with brilliant views of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, noon to 11.30pm. @fsabudhabi

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

Bevy and a breeze are quite the combination, especially in this town. For the ideal rooftop soiree, head to Aloft Abu Dhabi’s Brick on Thursdays, with a live performer to boot. Their menu of delights includes the wood-fired pizza (the last time we visited, Henrietta served us) that you must absolutely try.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, ADNEC area, 5pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

Glo

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous outdoor lounge, boasts a great happy hour menu that includes paloma cocktails, house beverages and more. It’s also right by The Galleria Al Maryah Island, so you’re only steps away from one of the capital’s most bustling retail and lifestyle hotspots. Win-win.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, midnight to 1am. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi