Dubai definitely spoils us when it comes to weekend brunches. But if you want to experience authentic, unbeatable authentic Latin vibes, look no further than the Sabroso Sunday Brunch at Tamoka Dubai.

The playful beachside dining destination at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai offers delicious bites and sips paired with tunes from the Latin American band.

Sit indoors if you want to enjoy the fun under the shade and vibrant celebration, or if you want uninterrupted views of Bluewaters Dubai and Ain Dubai, sit outdoors and enjoy the warmth of the golden rays backed with the sounds of waves greeting the beach.

What’s On the menu? Expect to tuck into one of the tastiest Latin American grills in town. Your mouth can’t help but water as you watch it being prepped from the open kitchen. You will also enjoy unlimited zesty ceviche prepared from the live bar. Vegetarians, you won’t feel left out, as there are options available for you, too.

Your meal is paired with delightful appetizers and salads served to the table, and tempting Latin American desserts to end your experience on a sweet note.

As for your sips, there’s a vibrant selection of cocktails and mocktails packed with creativity and flavour. And for the star moment, tequila is served up by the Tribe team with a surfboard – definitely a photo-worthy moment. And don’t feel shy to join in when they hype you up at the table to dance with them.

The brunch will cost you Dhs295 for food only and Dhs349 for a brunch with soft drinks. If you want wines, beers, and spirits, it’s Dhs490.

It’s one of the nicest spots in town to enjoy a catch-up with friends. A highlight? It isn’t too loud, so yes, you can actually talk to your loved ones without yelling across the table. Parents, feel free to bring your little ones along, too.

Brunch runs every Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

For more information or to book your spot for a gorgeous Sunday afternoon out, head here.

Tamoka Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton, Al Mamsha St, Dubai, every Sun 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295 food only, Dhs349 soft and Dhs490 house. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai