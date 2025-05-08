Sponsored: Let’s get this party started…

Worked hard all week? You deserve a break, and there’s one way to do it this weekend. And that’s at O Beach in Dubai. The UK’s biggest R&B party returns to the city after proving to be hugely popular the last time it came around. And if you missed it back then, you certainly don’t want to miss out again.

In particular, fans of 90s & 00s R&B are bound to have a great time. Besides dancing away to the classic anthems of the time right by the pool, you will enjoy the endless epic vibes and premium beach club experience that O Beach is known for.

The date to block for the weekend is Saturday, May 10. The ultimate night swim pool party kicks off at 8pm, which gives you plenty of time during the day to rest.

However, you can make a day of it at O Beach and enjoy the O-Brunch before the night begins.

The legendary KISSTORY event begins at 11am and serves up the best in classic hits with a mix of upbeat tracks that’ll keep you grooving all day. With O Beach’s unrivalled entertainment setting, the party kicks off, making it a can’t-miss start to your weekend.

This fantastic R&B event starting at 8pm will cost you just Dhs50 for the men, and for the ladies, you can enjoy free entry before 10pm plus a drink.

Before you start planning your OOTD, round up your mates and get your bookings sorted on sevenrooms.com

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina, Habtoor Grand Hotel, Dubai, 11am until late (party begins at 8pm), Dhs50 gents, ladies enter for free before 10pm. Tel: (0)52 858 0464. @obeachdubai

Images: Supplied