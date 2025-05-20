Sponsored: Expect huge names like DJ Shane Codd and Hypaton…

Dubai is slowly heating up (literally) but so is Zero Gravity this weekend with big names prepared to entertain you. This weekend finale is about to be a huge one as Dubai icon Zero Gravity celebrates its last huge weekend of the season in style and in true form it’s a full weekend of bool and beach brunches.

Dive into the weekend on Friday, May 23 with iconic Irish DJ Shane Codd, who says Zero Gravity is one of his favourite venues worldwide and we can see why. He never fails to fill the dancefloor with his beats including huge hit “Get Out My Head”. If you don’t know it, get to know it… The price of this is even better, for the Salut Brunch, it’s Dhs199 for teachers and cabin crew, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys, this will get you all day pool and beach access plus unlimited food and drinks from 1pm to 5pm. If you want to stay for the legend that is Shane Codd, it’s free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

Then on Saturday, May 24, Italian DJ Hypaton is coming and making his Dubai debut before he heads over to Ibiza to support the one and only David Guetta over the summer. DJ and producer, Hypaton is known for co-producing tracks with Guetta, including the remix of ‘Be My Lover’ by La Bouche and Akon’s ‘Beautiful Day’. On Saturday, pay Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys for unlimited food and drinks from 1pm to 5pm, including pool and beach access too. Sunset Sessions from 5pm wuth Hypaton is free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

If you fancy a Sunday boogie then it’s Dhs299 for ladies for the Raya Brunch, Dhs349 for guys and you’ll get an extra hour of fun as it’s from 12pm to 5pm. Sunset Sessions are from 5pm and again, it’s free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

Use this weekend as one of your last huge outdoor parties as you soak up the sunshine at one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs. Don’t worry though, Zero Gravity won’t be closing for the summer, then cool pool will stay open throughout the season with the temperature dialled down so even in the heat, you can enjoy your summer days and then head inside to the air-conditioned restaurant for food and drinks. Get more info here. Tickets for all three days are available on platinumlist.net.

See you there…