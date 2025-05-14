Sponsored: Start your engines…

If you love all things fast, then hightail it (safely) to Dubai Kartdrome in Motor City for some adrenaline-pumping action. Dubai Kartdrome is the premier go-karting facility in the city, offering both indoor and outdoor racing experiences for enthusiasts of all ages.

And the best news? You don’t have to break the bank, as there are some hot deals that are just too cool to ignore. The deal runs throughout summer, and a spin around the circuit at the Dubai Kartdrome is sure to make your week.

Here are the cool deals to take advantage of at Dubai Kartdrome

More fun out on the tracks

For your outdoor thrill seekers on four wheels, you can enjoy an extended karting session for just Dhs199 for over 20 minutes of fun. You can make your bookings online, or if you’re a last-minute sprinter, just walk right through the doors to sign up.

The deal is available on weekends (Friday to Sunday) from 4pm to 11.30pm.

Rise and race

If you love to wake up as soon as the sun comes up, book a morning to go go-karting at 9am. It will cost you just Dhs99 and you can have a go at both the indoor and outdoor tracks.

PS. Even if you aren’t an early riser, this is worth setting your alarms for.

Save, save, save

Want to have a go racing with your mates? Round up the crew and head to Dubai Kartdrome on Monday and enjoy a special deal. If you buy one, you will receive the second at half off. And of course, it can be shared with your mate.

That’s dirhams saved for a much-needed bite to eat post the fun racing action.

The deal is available on both the indoor and outdoor tracks.

For bookings, zoom on over to dubaiautodrome.ae

Dubai Kartdrome, Dubai Motor City, Dubai, open daily, Tel: (800) 5278464 (KARTING). dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Supplied