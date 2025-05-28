It’s almost here…

End of the month, end of the week. All is good, we’ve got you covered. Here are 8 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, May 30

Laugh it up with Luca Cupani

The Italian laughmaster arrives in town as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, and will be performing for comedy fans at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this Friday evening. He’ll be bringing his set, “Italian but not too much”, with a healthy dose of dry, honest humour.

Luca Cupani live, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Friday May 30, from Dhs150. @platinumlist.net

Talk business over lunch

…at gorgeous Africa-inspired dining spot, Flamingo Room Abu Dhabi. Their business lunch is a delightful midday escape with refined flavours. Enjoy starters such as the butternut carpaccio or the tantalising tuna tartare infused with miso and yuzu, followed by signature mains such as the crispy cornflake chicken schnitzel and the classic cacio e epe pasta. Add additional sides and desserts for only Dhs35 each.

Flamingo Room by tashas, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs135 onwards. Tel: (0)2 675 9301. @flamingoroomae

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

From this Friday, May 30 to June 8, visitors at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall can enjoy wonderful festive activities for the whole family from 4pm to 10pm with a special kids’ area for hours of play, fun, and laughter. And on the first 3 days of Eid, mall visitors can expect a golden surprise, with a chance to win gold coins in live interactive events. Only a week later, the Eid festivities shall begin with two marvellous musical acts in Oraib Hamdan and Faisal Al Jasim on the first day of Eid, and Mohammed Almenhali and Saleh Saeed on day two, plus a chance to win gold, and an all-round exciting time for the whole family.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Baniyas, Abu Dhabi, May 30 to June 8, until 10pm. @bawabatalsharqmall

Saturday, May 31

Watch Hans Zimmer’s musical mastery live

Veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time, when he arrives in Abu Dhabi for what is certain to be a stellar performance at the Etihad Arena on May 31. The living legend, accompanied by a skilled orchestra has become a premier brand in scoring some of the biggest box-office busters in cinema history, including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. You can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series.

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31. etihadarena.ae

Check out a brand new menu from the South of France

At the one, the only, La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi. This brand-new summer beverage menu is cool, smart and clever – a mocktail list of 10 striking beverage creations, and a cocktail list that bangs out 10 of its own. Placed next to each other, the creations complement each other – all celebrating the Golden Age of the French Riviera. Look no further when you’re looking to kick the summer off in style.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, noon to 1am. @lpmabudhabi

Sunday, June 1

Tuck in to Breakfast with a Beat awaits at Butcher & Still

What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant of the Year keeps raising their game, and they’ve now introduced a new Sunday Breakfast, a unique weekend experience that blending bold flavours, live jazz tunes, and that 1920s Chicago vibe you went there for in the first place. From gourmet breakfast classics to refreshing juices to soulful live music on their terrace overlooking gorgeous Al Maryah Isalnd, this one-of-a-kind experience is waiting to be discovered.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sundays 10am to 3pm. @butcherandstill

Voyage across La Cava’s new menu

One of the capital’s finest wine lounges, La Cava, at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi has just launched a brand new menu, and you’re invited to explore it and enjoy a selection of premium wines like few other places in Abu Dhabi stock. With Spanish flair, refined charm and gorgeous views of Al Maryah Island from their terrace, this is the spot to be at come this weekend.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 5pm to 1am. @rosewoodabudhabi

La Brioche Abu Dhabi

La Brioche, a popular favourite in the UAE capital is known for its artisanal pastries, wholesome ambiance, and authentic French details. Now, they’re inviting you to experience a fresh take on their prized menu, which shall be a celebration of the brand’s rich 40-year heritage, with a grand combination of French flavours and contemporary flair. Gotta try it to believe it.

La Brioche, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @labriocheuae