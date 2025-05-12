New week, new list…

From wellness to cocktails to restaurants, it’s all here in typical What’s On fashion. Here are 5 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, May 12

Experience redefined mall dining

With a 40-year legacy of signature Italian dishes behind it, New York-born Mezzaluna brings its delicious flavours and a warm ambiance to Yas Mall. Ingredients such as San Marzano tomatoes and fresh buffalo mozzarella with milk sourced from southern Italy ensure this is a menu you must explore at the first opportunity. Take in the stunning interiors while you’re at it.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 11pm. @mezzaluna.ae

Tuesday, May 13

Rejuvenate at Anantara Spa

Treat yourself with a Moroccan Hammam ritual at Anantara Spa this week – it’ll go so much further when you’re immersed in the peerless tranquility of the Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat in Ghantoot.

Dhs400, Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Reatreat, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm. @anantarasantorini

Celebrate World Cocktail Day

At luxe bubbly bar and lounge, Perlage. They’re joining hands with Red Room from Connaught, London, with guest mixologists Clément Gosselin and Francesco Lanfranchini pushing the envelope in a bold collaboration this Tuesday, May 13 from 8pm onwards. This sultry speakeasy launched in late 2023, and in almost planned fashion, has gained momentum to become a sleeper hit in the capital. It’s luxurious, it’s elegant, and it’s right out of a noir motion picture.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday May 13, 8pm onwards. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae

Wednesday, May 14

Indulge in a terrific Tomahawk experience

At the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal’s Forge, experience culinary excellence every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Forge with their incredible Tomahawk Experience. Delight in premium cuts of Tomahawk steak, expertly grilled to perfection and served in the sophisticated ambiance of The Forge. Make no mistake about it, every course of this experience is one to savour.

The Forge, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays 6pm to 11pm. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Thursday, May 15

Wellness by the beach is what you need

Find your flow this Thursday morning, during a Supersculpt outdoor yoga session led by instructor Saoirse Correia and powered by beats from DJ Cookie, at Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa. Then follow it up with an invigorating ice-bath session, and brunch.

Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday, 9.30am, Dhs100 onwards. Tel: (0)56 358 4458. @fahidbcbybarbossa