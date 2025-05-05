The list you’ve been waiting for…

Mondays can mean a lot of things – some great, some not so much. But more on that great section, that the What’s On list always makes it onto. Here are 5 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, May 5

Feast on a special culinary collab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caterer Middle East (@catererme)

We’ve never heard of any dinner plans featuring sushi going wrong, and we’re sure you haven’t, either. On that note, Al Qana’s Sushi Art and Michelin-starred chef Gregoire Berger have joined hands to serve up a special, limited-edition Omakase-style menu inspired by tradition, creativity, and connection. Enjoy all eight courses before this collab leaves town.

Sushi Art, Al Qana, 11am to midnight, Dhs159. @sushiartuae

Tuesday, May 6

Savour the finest Greek eats at Thalassa

Indulge in a marvellous menu of à la carte options showcasing fresh Greek and Aegean flavours here. Whether its juicy steaks, the highest-quality produce or grilled delicacies from the sea, farms, or groves of Southern Europe, this is the ideal spot to disconnect from it all and enjoy a classy meal in pristine surroundings. More on that in just a little bit – watch this space.

Thalassa, Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 11pm daily. @anantarasantorini

Wednesday, May 7

Experience a rock legacy with Toto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTO Official (@totothemselves)

The iconic American rock band has all but landed at the Etihad Arena, and whether you’ve had Africa on repeat for years or are just attending for a legendary live show, this is a night of rock history live you won’t want to miss. With 40 million albums sold, multiple Grammy Awards along the way, and a setlist stacked with classics, Toto’s sound has defined generations. Their fusion of rock, pop, jazz, and funk translates into a live show that’s nothing short of legendary.

Toto Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 7, from Dhs225. etihadarena.ae

Thursday, May 8

Grab a supreme sandwich, or three

Marmellata, the feel-good, family-owned restaurant located in Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed, never fails to dazzle residents, visitors and loyalists with their incredible selection of mouthwatering pizzas and bite-into-me focaccia. And now, a big, juicy slice of Marmellata brilliance has arrived at creative hub Madar39, within Mina Zayed, with Barbassi – a brand new, sandwich-focused, canteen-style offering that looks set to be Abu Dhabi’s next bustling eat. With excellent focaccia, beverages, coffee, and even merch, you’ll want to swing by and stay. Make sure you ask for the “Fountain of Youth”.

Barbassi, M39, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, Thurs to Sun 11am to 2pm. @marmellatalove

Slow it down at SAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Restaurant? Check. Beach club? Check. Poolside bar? Check. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL just completed a year in business on Saadiyat last month, and it continues to check so many boxes. The glittering casual luxury concept will also have you enjoying a jaw-dropping view at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic lifestyle locations.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland